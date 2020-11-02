Over 3,100 National Grid customers in Saratoga, Warren counties without power

More than 2,500 National Grid customers are without power in Saratoga County.

Power is expected to be restored by 1:45 p.m., according to the utility’s website.

Warren County also has about 600 customers without power. Electricity is expected to be restored at 4:15 p.m.

National Grid spokesman Patrick Stella said the outages were caused by downed lines from the high winds.

The utility company said it has brought on additional staff and is extending evening and overnight work shifts, as it prepares for strong winds and snow across portions of upstate New York.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.