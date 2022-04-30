Over 100 people attend 'Out of the Darkness' suicide awareness walk

QUEENSBURY — Over 100 people attended a walk on Saturday to help raise awareness of suicide and provide resources for suicide prevention.

“It’s about changing the culture of how we talk about mental health,” said Sandra Goldmeer, area director of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention in the Capital Region.

Goldmeer helped organize the “Out of the Darkness” event that took place at SUNY Adirondack. After a quick meet-up and introduction on campus, the group set off on a roughly 3-mile walk, which led them to Haviland and Meadowbrook roads in Queensbury.

Participants were given differently colored beads during the meet-up that identifies their relationship to who they lost through suicide.

“We don’t quantify the depth of loss,” Goldmeer said.

Instead, the reasons for the beads are to help connect people who have suffered a loss from suicide. Different beads were then tied together onto a wreath and will be kept on campus permanently.

“The goal of the ‘Out of the Darkness’ walk is to bring awareness and visibility to the cause, and break down stigma, especially on our college campuses,” Goldmeer said.

The money raised will go to the AFSP, a national organization that helps countless individuals and families who have been touched by suicide.

According to the AFSP, suicide is the second leading cause of death on college campuses, and is the 12th leading cause of death in the U.S.

Walker Mia Adams carried a picture of her son, Jasten, who died by suicide in 2017.

Adams said that it is important to maintain a dialogue on suicide. Adams has seen how people can become ostracized from the stigma of suicide.

“They were there for me when I had nobody,” Adams said about the AFSP.

“They sent people to my home to talk to me, to help me deal with my grief in a way that other people could not. I was able to identify with them, whereas my family and friends who had never experienced suicide loss before, couldn’t,” she added. “The people who came to me were people who lost children. They talked to me, they helped me feel not so alone.”

SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy was pleased with the attendance.

“We were a small and mighty group last year, but look at this turnout this year,” she said to the crowd.

Duffy said the event had already raised close to $9,000 and that was not counting a donation from the Student Senate.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

