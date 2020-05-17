Over 1,300 still without power in Saratoga County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Over 1,300 National Grid customers in Saratoga County woke up without electricity Sunday morning.

Crews are working to restore power to the region after powerful storms ripped through the area on Friday. A F1 category tornado touched the ground at 6 p.m. near Nichols Road and Woodard Road in Wilton, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Lipton. The twister then traveled east about 2 miles before leaving the ground and returning aloft in the vicinity of Gansevoort and Blanchard roads.

The storm knocked out power to many people in Saratoga and Washington counties. At its peak, over 36,000 people lost electricity.

Washington County still has 434 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. Electricity is expected to be restored to customers in both counties by 3 p.m. on Sunday.

