Outpatient mental health care changeover delayed till summer

GLENS FALLS — Information technology problems are delaying the transfer of outpatient mental health care from Glens Falls Hospital to Citizen Advocates, according to the application before the state Department of Health.
Originally, Citizen Advocates, based on Malone, was going to take over around April 1. It will hire the current staff and operate in the hospital’s current outpatient spaces, including the clinics.
But the company needs to transfer all the patient records from Glens Falls Hospital’s Cerner program to the company’s own program.
That has not gone well, and the Department of Health will not approve the changeover until that problem has been solved.
The problem may lead to a two-month delay, said Warren-Washington Community Services Director Rob York.
“They’ve run into some issues utilizing the (Glens Falls Hospital) electronic health record,” York said.
Citizen Advocates wants to use its own electronic health records, which it prefers for billing.
“This one seems to work better,” York said.
Glens Falls Hospital had serious problems with billing after converting to the new Cerner program in 2017. It lost $38 million that year because it could not send bills out on time.
A second mental health care company is also seeking Department of Health approval, but that may be more in doubt.
Northern Rivers asked for permission to care for up to 1,000 patients — 500 children and 500 adults. But the Department of Health is not certain the area needs that much care.
“There’s a question of capacity, the capacity needed,” York said. “What’s the level? We are trying to get at that number.”
Northern Rivers has told the state that it isn’t interested in permission for a smaller venture.
“They’re saying it’s not fiscally viable to do anything else,” York said. “If it doesn’t get approved as they submitted it, they may hold off and see how things look with Citizen Advocates.”
Citizen Advocates plans to have walk-in availability at all of its clinics, which could reduce the need in the community. In addition to those new patients, it will be taking on about 2,200 patients who are currently seen through hospital-run programs.
The hospital’s adult outpatient program takes care of about 1,200 patients. The children’s program has about 500 patients, York said.
The hospital also runs two clinics for substance abuse recovery, in Glens Falls and Hudson Falls. Each of those has 200 to 300 patients, he said.
While there is space available at the substance abuse clinics, there are waiting lists for the adult and children’s clinics. York specifically sought providers to help with that waiting list. He said it’s not just the people on the list who need help, but also the people who declined to be put on the list.
York’s office gets regular calls from people seeking help who have found that every clinic is full.
Hospital officials have also said there is increasing demand for mental health care. They announced last year that they were getting out of the service because they could not meet the demand. The hospital will continue to run a small inpatient mental health care program.
