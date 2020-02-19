Outpatient mental health care changeover delayed till summer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A second mental health care company is also seeking Department of Health approval, but that may be more in doubt.

Northern Rivers asked for permission to care for up to 1,000 patients — 500 children and 500 adults. But the Department of Health is not certain the area needs that much care.

“There’s a question of capacity, the capacity needed,” York said. “What’s the level? We are trying to get at that number.”

Northern Rivers has told the state that it isn’t interested in permission for a smaller venture.

“They’re saying it’s not fiscally viable to do anything else,” York said. “If it doesn’t get approved as they submitted it, they may hold off and see how things look with Citizen Advocates.”

Citizen Advocates plans to have walk-in availability at all of its clinics, which could reduce the need in the community. In addition to those new patients, it will be taking on about 2,200 patients who are currently seen through hospital-run programs.

The hospital’s adult outpatient program takes care of about 1,200 patients. The children’s program has about 500 patients, York said.