Outlet plaza theft carves into chainsaw artist's business

QUEENSBURY — Larry Tracy carves wooden bears from parts of logs in a corner of an outlet plaza parking lot on the Million Dollar Half-Mile.

Posted signs and sharp-edged FAQs let visitors know the basics in case he is busy carving, which he often is. "I only carve bears!" and "I do not ship" answer frequently asked questions. Lengthier FAQs offer information on what wood is used (northern white pine), how long it takes to carve a sitting bear (about an hour) and about which political party he is enrolled. Information is served up with attitude.

Every year, Tracy estimates he sells about 250 to 300 of the bears as part of his business, Adirondack Chainsaw Carvings. He also creates wooden signs that can be attached to bear sculptures.

He enjoys what he does. He has been carving bear sculptures for nearly 20 years at various locations. He buys his wood from the Petteys Sawmill in Wilton. He has a system.

But on Thursday or Friday night, his red Craftsman tool cabinet on wheels was stolen from his site at the French Mountain Commons plaza. The tool cart contained a DeWalt impact gun with battery, an angle grinder and about 18 other items. He estimated the cost of cart and contents at about $1,255, according to an inventory he gave to police.

While upset with the loss, Tracy said it could have been worse. He had moved his finishing work (sanding, burning, staining) to his Queensbury home when the colder days arrived, so many of his tools were safe at home.

"Actually, it was bad score for them," he said of the timing of the theft.

Tracy does the finishing work on site at French Mountain Commons when it is warmer. That quieter part of the task attracts visitors and potential buyers to walk closer to his outdoor workshop and tented display area.

"I'm more approachable when I don't have a chainsaw in my hand," he said.

The thief or thieves did not take or break into the locked metal storage container kept on site that houses the saws he uses to make his bears.

"Thank God they did not try to crack into my other toolbox," he said.

Tracy was doing off-site finishing work on Friday and only discovered the theft when he went to open for business Saturday morning.

He spent Saturday buying a new tool cabinet and replacement tools instead of carving his latest bruin. He added a large steel eyelet to the top of the new cabinet for improved security cabling. The stolen cabinet was cabled, but only through the pull handle, which he surmises could have been smashed to free the cart.

He was back to using a chainsaw to make Adirondack art on Sunday, and on Monday when a reporter visited.

Tracy and police, aided by helpful employees from a nearby store, reviewed parking lot surveillance footage in hopes of seeing the theft of the tool cart in progress. There was some suspicious night activity on the video, but not of the actual theft, he said.

Despite the theft, he said French Mountain Commons is the "perfect location" for his business.

"I've been there like five years and never had problem," he said.