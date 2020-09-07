Outdoor recreation in Lake George sees gains amid pandemic

The Westchester couple used to bring their children to Lake George every summer, but hadn’t visited the area in at least 15 years, Richard said.

But with concerns over the pandemic, the couple has been taking short day trips to get out of the house. They were on their way to Saranac Lake, but decided to stop in the village and relive some of their old memories.

It’s a good way to get out of the house and enjoy the good weather, Mary Anne said.

“At first we were bound to the house. We did projects up the galore … that got old after three or four months,” she said. “Now that the summer has come, it’s been like ‘We’ve got to get out of here.' "

The good weather coupled with a plethora of outdoor activities to choose from created the “perfect storm” for the region’s tourism industry, said Sara Mannix, the owner of Mannix Marketing.

Mannix operates LakeGeorge.com, a tourism website focused on promoting the Lake George region. The site, she said, experienced a “significant” uptick in traffic this year, with page views in excess of 1 million between June and August.

That’s a 52% increase compared to last year, Mannix said.