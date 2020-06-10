Outdoor recreation allowed as new COVID cases fall

“So what we’re doing now is we’re coming up with plans, we’re coming up with scenarios,” he said. “We have to get a better gauge of where we are with COVID before we make any decision.”

That may mean the decision won’t come for months. Cuomo also said school districts might have different restrictions, based on what phase their region is in at the time. All educational facilities are in Phase 4 – which in theory would be reached long before school starts. In the Capital Region, that phase could begin in about three weeks. New York City is about six weeks away from Phase 4, if all goes well — which is still a month before school starts.