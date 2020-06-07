Outdoor graduations of up to 150 people to be allowed starting June 26

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered some more recommendations when it comes to graduations on Sunday during his daily briefing.

The governor announced outdoor graduation ceremonies will be allowed of up to 150 people with proper social distancing guidelines being practiced. The order is subject to change barring any outbreaks.

On Thursday, the governor gave the OK to allow drive-in and drive-through graduations.

Many high schools have preparing unconventional graduation ceremonies in the meantime utilizing drive-in movie theaters and virtual commencements.