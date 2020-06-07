Outdoor graduations of up to 150 people to be allowed starting June 26

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered some more recommendations when it comes to graduations on Sunday during his daily briefing.
The governor announced outdoor graduation ceremonies will be allowed of up to 150 people with proper social distancing guidelines being practiced. The order is subject to change barring any outbreaks.
On Thursday, the governor gave the OK to allow drive-in and drive-through graduations.
Many high schools have preparing unconventional graduation ceremonies in the meantime utilizing drive-in movie theaters and virtual commencements.
Cambridge Central School announced in May it will hold its ceremonies June 19 starting at 9 p.m. at Hathaway's Drive-In in North Hoosick. The ceremony will also be livestreamed and on WRGB CBS 6 Albany's website.
Other districts are planning graduation parades as well as virtual and traditional ceremonies later in the summer.
The governor also provided daily statistics which included 45 deaths statewide on Saturday, which is an increase of 10 from Friday.
Cuomo and county leaders also encouraged all individuals participating in protests to get tested.
