Outdoor dining at restaurants to be allowed starting Thursday as part of Phase 2

Lake George to hold protest on Saturday (copy)

A sign placed in front of the Gaslight restaurant in Lake George on Friday afternoon expresses concern at the pace of regional reopenings in New York. Multiple signs identical and similar to this one were on display in front of businesses along Canada Street. A protest consisting of a slow moving caravan of vehicles was held Saturday along Canada Street to urge the governor to allow outdoor dining. On Wednesday the governor announced restaurants can start to serve patrons outside with tables placed six feet apart.

 Jackson Gerker,

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that outdoor dining at restaurants will be permitted for regions in Phase 2 starting on Thursday.

Restrictions include all staff members must wear face coverings and customers will be required to wear masks when not seated. Outdoor tables must be spaced at least six feet apart as well.

"COVID-19 is still a real threat and we're still battling it. I know it's not on the front pages today, but it is still in people and in society," said Gov. Cuomo. "But thanks to the people of New York and the nurses, doctors and essential workers, today we have the lowest number of hospitalizations ever and we have the lowest death toll ever. We are continuously evaluating activities that can be safely reopened, and today we are adding outdoor seating at restaurants to phase two."

The Capital Region, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country, the Southern Tier and Western New York have all entered Phase 2 as of Wednesday.

