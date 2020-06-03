Outdoor dining at restaurants to be allowed starting Thursday as part of Phase 2

Restrictions include all staff members must wear face coverings and customers will be required to wear masks when not seated. Outdoor tables must be spaced at least six feet apart as well.

"COVID-19 is still a real threat and we're still battling it. I know it's not on the front pages today, but it is still in people and in society," said Gov. Cuomo. "But thanks to the people of New York and the nurses, doctors and essential workers, today we have the lowest number of hospitalizations ever and we have the lowest death toll ever. We are continuously evaluating activities that can be safely reopened, and today we are adding outdoor seating at restaurants to phase two."