Outbuilding destroyed by fire in Hudson Falls

HUDSON FALLS — Firefighters fought a fire Saturday afternoon which engulfed an outbuildng at a River Street residence.
Hudson Falls Volunteer Fire Department was called to 108 River St. at 1:58 p.m.
According to the fire department the building was extensively damaged from the blaze. A cause of the fire was determined, but was not disclosed.
Hudson Falls Police Department assisted at the scene as well as several neighboring departments covering for mutual aid.
Traffic was reduced to one lane on River Street as crews worked the scene. No injuries were reported.
