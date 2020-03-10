OUTBREAK NOTEBOOK: Churches, colleges and counties take preventive measures

A roundup of local developments related to the coronavirus outbreak:
Catholic churches changing services
The Diocese of Albany is suspending distribution of the Eucharist by chalice or cup. In addition, Catholics are urged to accept Communion in the hand rather than on the tongue.
The diocese has also suspended all handshakes and other touching during the sign of peace. Instead, people can turn to each other and say, “Peace be with you.”
Priests have also been asked to change the water in the holy water fonts regularly, and they can empty or remove them if they judge it to be prudent.
Skidmore College extending spring break
Skidmore has asked all students to stay away from campus until March 22. Originally, spring break was to end on March 15.
They may not be coming back even then. Officials said classes are suspended for a week “as we explore alternatives to in-person classroom instruction.”
SUNY Adirondack changes
SUNY Adirondack is also on spring break this week, with classes resuming March 16. So far, the college is not extending the break.
“We have no plans for changes at this time. However, we continue to monitor the situation,” said spokesman Doug Gruse.
Last week, the college’s International Education trip to Saga City, Japan, was canceled by organizers in Japan. That trip was to take place in May.
“The college has plans to eliminate any financial liability for students involved,” Gruse said.
The college had another May trip planned to Norway. That trip is “under review,” he said.
Warren County getting ready
Plans are being made to set up community quarantine sites and bring in more personnel if the outbreak worsens, said Ginelle Jones, the county’s director of public health.
Department heads were asked Tuesday to begin planning for how employees would work from home if it becomes necessary.
The county Information Technology Department is working to increase access to the county’s virtual private network for off-site access to county computer systems.
Essex County pre-emptively declares emergency
Shaun Gillillan, Essex County Board of Supervisors chairman, issued a state of emergency Tuesday.
He emphasized that there are no cases of virus in the county but that if an outbreak occurs, the declaration could allow the county to respond quickly. Procurement policies to buy essential supplies could be waived, for example.
Current illness statistics
- Washington County: 4 in precautionary quarantine, no positive tests or hospitalizations
- Warren County: 12 in precautionary quarantine, no positive tests or hospitalization
- Saratoga County: 46 in precautionary quarantine, 7 in mandatory quarantine (including two who tested positive), 2 positive tests, no hospitalizations
- Essex County: 1 in precautionary quarantine, no positive tests or hospitalizations
People in precautionary quarantine have no symptoms but have had close contact with an infected person or traveled from a place where the outbreak is widespread. Those who test positive are placed in a medically required quarantine.
