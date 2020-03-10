OUTBREAK NOTEBOOK: Churches, colleges and counties take preventive measures

A roundup of local developments related to the coronavirus outbreak:

Catholic churches changing services

The Diocese of Albany is suspending distribution of the Eucharist by chalice or cup. In addition, Catholics are urged to accept Communion in the hand rather than on the tongue.

The diocese has also suspended all handshakes and other touching during the sign of peace. Instead, people can turn to each other and say, “Peace be with you.”

Priests have also been asked to change the water in the holy water fonts regularly, and they can empty or remove them if they judge it to be prudent.

Skidmore College extending spring break

Skidmore has asked all students to stay away from campus until March 22. Originally, spring break was to end on March 15.

They may not be coming back even then. Officials said classes are suspended for a week “as we explore alternatives to in-person classroom instruction.”

SUNY Adirondack changes

SUNY Adirondack is also on spring break this week, with classes resuming March 16. So far, the college is not extending the break.