National Grid expects to have power restored to all of its local customers by the end of Monday as cleanup from last week's storm continues.
The company's website showed about 400 customers in Warren, Saratoga and Essex counties without power, with an early evening return to power for all, with some anticipated sooner in the day.
Most of the outages are smaller clusters of customers in remote areas, such as South Shore Road in the town of Day, West Hague, the Forest Lake Road area of Chester and camp roads around Schroon and Paradox lakes.
Many roads in northern Warren County remain closed because of flood damage, including Route 8 between Horicon and Hague, where runoff from Graphite Mountain tore through pavement in several areas. New Hague Road remains closed as well as Thirteenth Lake Road in Johnsburg, where flood damage was heavy.
Amy Drexel, Warren County's emergency services coordinator, said public works crews and utility workers labored through the weekend.
"They have been making progress," she said. "But as flood waters are going down, we are seeing some areas where there is more damage."
Warren County Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos said it was hoped that West Hague Road and Trout Brook Road would re-open within the next couple of days, but New Hague Road will likely remain closed through the week.
There are also a number of roads in Hague, Johnsburg, Chester, Schroon, North Hudson and Bolton where there will be lane closures because of damage.
"We've got one lane open on a lot of roads," Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson said. "We had a lot of property damage on Brant Lake."
The Schroon River remains above flood stage, and a flood warning is in effect until Wednesday morning.
Drexel said Warren County is hoping that the repairs will qualify for federal disaster aid, which would reimburse 75 percent to the towns and county.
More rain is forecast for Monday night and Tuesday, but no significant amount is expected.
