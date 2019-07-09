{{featured_button_text}}

The Washington County Department of Public Safety is alerting the public that Charter/Spectrum internet phone customers may be without 911 service.

The company said that their network is experiencing an interruption, but no further details were available.

If you have Spectrum phone service and are unable to dial 911, you can contact the 911 Communications Center directly at 518-747-3325.

Charter has advised they are investigating the issue and working on full restoration of 911 service as soon as possible.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments