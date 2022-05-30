'Our freedom, their sacrifice': Glens Falls-Queensbury parade honors service, sacrifice

GLENS FALLS — This year's theme for the Glens Falls-Queensbury Memorial Day Parade on Monday was "Our freedom, their sacrifice."

The parade marched up Glen Street from Maple Street, and culminated in a remembrance ceremony in Crandall Park that was both somber and celebratory.

Veterans and elected officials who spoke at the ceremony all emphasized that while Memorial Day is a day to be shared with friends and family at social gatherings, the sacrifice that was made by those who served should not be forgotten.

"Today is not a happy day, it is a memorial," said keynote speaker Michael Hoag, New York State Veterans of Foreign Wars commander.

Hoag spoke in front of the Victory and Peace Monument, along with other local officials including Mayor Bill Collins of Glens Falls, Queensbury town Supervisor John Strough and the Rev. Leonard Oates of Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Glens Falls.

While it was a time to reflect and honor those who have died in service of their country, the Glens Falls-Queensbury Memorial Day Parade Committee selected three local veterans to honor this year.

The committee selected Dexter Campbell of Queensbury, a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6196; Lawrence DeMass of Glens Falls, also a life member of VFW Post 6196; and Cecily Geraghty, a British expat and World War II veteran.

Geraghty is a British veteran who served in the Royal Air Force during World War II. She currently lives in The Landing, a nursing home in Queensbury, where at age 102 she still helps her fellow residents.

"She is from Liverpool where she met The Beatles several times. Her highlights include a beautiful daughter who has since passed, two grandsons and three great-grandchildren. She received a birthday card from Queen Elizabeth in recognition of her 100th birthday," Mayor Bill Collins of Glens Falls said.

In addition to veterans who led the march on Glen Street, the parade also included the Glens Falls High School Marching Band, classic cars, the Glens Falls Wiener Walk — owners who walked their German dachshunds — and more.

The Queensbury High School Band opened the ceremony in Crandall Park with a rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" while World War II-era planes flew low over the gathered crowds.

The pilots were Don Latterel, who restored a 1943 Stearman Model 75 Kaydet, which was used as a primary trainer in the Second World War; and John Alexander, who flew a Vultee BT-15, used as a basic trainer by the Navy during the Second World War.

In addition to veterans who were honored on Monday, Strough announced that they were honoring a "liberated hero" named Erica St. John, who was born in 1939 and who was sent to a concentration camp and survived. She moved to the United States in 1964.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

