QUEENSBURY – It’s been said that a rug can really tie a room together, so the loss of a valued runner is nothing to take lying down. That was the case for O’Toole’s Restaurant Pub in Queensbury, which had its logo-baring welcome mat stolen in a daring daylight robbery Tuesday.

“We had someone take it home with them, and then someone else brought it back, (but) not the person that took it home,” explained Mike Prestidge, general manager of the restaurant.

Prestidge posted a picture to Facebook of the carpet baggers leaving the scene, one with the rug casually draped over his shoulders. Prestidge asked in a light-hearted, but sincere, appeal to have the rug returned.

“It appears that the two gentlemen enjoyed their food however they must have been cold. In the picture below one of the guests decided to borrow our carpet as I feel he may not have a jacket. I was hoping that he would return our Carpet and maybe we could have bartered for one of our nice O’toole's Sweatshirts, we have Black Grey and Green,” the post read. “Maybe it is the start to a new superhero costume…OTOOLES MAN (Eater of Wings, Lover of The Boom Boom Burger, able to crush 2 fajitas in a single sitting, double fists wraps on Thursdays, can never pass up a Friday fish fry) At this point it has been 72 hours and our carpet is still not here.”

The post ends on the entreaty asking anyone who knows the men to return the carpet with no questions asked.

“I tried to make it funny,” Prestidge said in an interview Monday. “But at the same time I was like, bring my carpet back.”

The tactic seemed to have worked, perhaps a bit too well. The post had been shared more than 4,000 times by Sunday when Prestidge said a rug was returned to the pub’s front door.

A rug was returned, not the rug.

“I had a new rug in front of my door when I went to unlock the doors Sunday morning,” he said. “About two hours later, another one showed up.”

As it turns out, the morning rug had been returned by a previous purloiner during the days of COVID. As if businesses weren’t going through enough.

We may never know the identity of the original rug thief, but we can all rest a bit easier, knowing that their conscience – eventually – got the best of them.

The second rug; however, was the one mentioned in the post. That one was returned due to the kindness of strangers.

“There was a gentleman that drove it up from Schenectady because he said his wife had recognized the kid that took it on Facebook, and his wife sent him to the guy’s house, which is their neighbor to get the rug back and drive it up here.”

The Schenectady Samaritan was rewarded with a beer on the house for his efforts, but just as mysteriously as the morning rug had appeared, the man who returned it had disappeared.

“I got a little bit busy and by the time I got back to talk to him, he was gone,” Prestidge said.

For all the hassle caused by the incident, Prestidge said it was actually quite serendipitous that the theft occurred this particular week as O’Toole’s just celebrated its 32nd anniversary Monday.

“Just like anywhere else, we’re still trying to build business, build sales, and have people come in,” he said. “It’s very random that that happened the same week.”

The rug that is set up in the foyer is not the very same that has captured the hearts and minds of the community.

“We actually sent it to the cleaner, because we don’t know where it’s been,” Prestidge said. “We had a back-up rug that we had at the cleaner that we got in here so that we’d still have the logoed rug out front.”

All things considered, Prestidge said that he was satisfied that the incident played out the way it has.

“I’m good. It’s nice to have the rug back,” he said. “Honestly, if one person comes it that wasn’t going to come here before, just to see if the rug’s still here, which people have already, it’s a good thing.”