Oscar's Smokehouse celebrates 75 years of business

At a crossroads, the Quintals began receiving messages of support from customers all over the world encouraging the family to rebuild. Monetary donations also came pouring in, along the help with the rebuild efforts.

Jerry said the fire was a turning point, which allowed the business to build back bigger and better than before.

“I always go back to the fire, because that was the turning point of our whole business. The response from our customers and the dedication from our employees to stay was just amazing,” he said.

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, who was on hand during the festivities, said he’s enjoyed the jerky and bacon at Oscar’s for around 20 years.

He said the fact that the Quintals have been able to maintain the business over the last 75 years is a testament to their resiliency.

“This is a family business that has meant a lot to this small town for a long time now and has employed a lot of people,” he said. “They’re tough. They survived and roll with the punches. But they’re good people.”

Stec presented the family with a Senate proclamation honoring their 75 years in business.

Jerry was overcome with emotion when he was presented the plaque.

“I couldn’t have done it without my family,” he said, tears welling up in his eyes.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Love 12 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.