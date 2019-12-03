{{featured_button_text}}
Fort Edward Town Board

From left, Fort Edward Town Board member Timothy Fisher, Supervisor Terry Middleton and board members Jeanie Mullen, Richard Mercier and Neal Orsini meet in March 2019. Orsini has resigned in November from the Town Board.

 Michael Goot, mgoot@poststar.com

FORT EDWARD — Neal Orsini has resigned from the Town Board, and Peter Ives, clerk to the town supervisor, has been appointed to his seat.

The shift happened at a special Town Board meeting Monday night, which was not posted on the town's meeting calendar online.

Orsini has been on the Town Board since 2006 and was serving as deputy supervisor to current Supervisor Terry Middleton. Orsini is also the founder and president of the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp., which owns the former General Electric Co. dewatering site.

It is not clear if Orsini still holds that post. Orsini did not return emails requesting comment.

The Post-Star has filed a freedom of information request with the town for Orsini's resignation letter.

Village Mayor Matthew Traver was at the Town Board meeting Monday night and said that Ives was sworn in. He did not know if Ives had resigned from his current clerk position.

Middleton did not return a call for comment, and emails to Town Clerk Aimee Mahoney, Town Attorney Don Boyajian and Ives were not returned.

A call to Timothy Fisher, a Town Board member, was not returned. Jeanie Mullen, also a Town Board member, declined to comment on the meeting in a phone call on Tuesday.

Richard Mercier, a Town Board member, said in a phone call on Tuesday that he believes Orsini resigned because "he took enough stuff in your paper," referring to The Post-Star.

Incoming Supervisor Lester Losaw was not aware of the Town Board meeting Monday night and found out from Village Board members that Ives had been appointed to the Town Board.

Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1

