FORT EDWARD — Neal Orsini has resigned from the Town Board, and Peter Ives, clerk to the town supervisor, has been appointed to his seat.
The shift happened at a special Town Board meeting Monday night, which was not posted on the town's meeting calendar online.
Orsini has been on the Town Board since 2006 and was serving as deputy supervisor to current Supervisor Terry Middleton. Orsini is also the founder and president of the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp., which owns the former General Electric Co. dewatering site.
It is not clear if Orsini still holds that post. Orsini did not return emails requesting comment.
The Post-Star has filed a freedom of information request with the town for Orsini's resignation letter.
You have free articles remaining.
Village Mayor Matthew Traver was at the Town Board meeting Monday night and said that Ives was sworn in. He did not know if Ives had resigned from his current clerk position.
Middleton did not return a call for comment, and emails to Town Clerk Aimee Mahoney, Town Attorney Don Boyajian and Ives were not returned.
A call to Timothy Fisher, a Town Board member, was not returned. Jeanie Mullen, also a Town Board member, declined to comment on the meeting in a phone call on Tuesday.
Richard Mercier, a Town Board member, said in a phone call on Tuesday that he believes Orsini resigned because "he took enough stuff in your paper," referring to The Post-Star.
Incoming Supervisor Lester Losaw was not aware of the Town Board meeting Monday night and found out from Village Board members that Ives had been appointed to the Town Board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.