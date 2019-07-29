QUEENSBURY — The former South Glens Falls mayor is being summoned to court.
Joe Orlow, who owns a house near Lake Sunnyside, was informed Monday that he must appear in town court on Sept. 3 for failing to repair the building.
It has been sitting half-demolished for five years. Neighbors are irate.
He was supposed to put up a roof and siding on the house by the beginning of July. A week after the deadline, workers cut down overgrown bushes and nailed the tarp on more securely. None of the work required by the town was done.
In early July, Orlow said he had been too busy to apply for a building permit, which he needs before he can begin work. He promised to apply within a week.
Queensbury Building and Codes Director Dave Hatin gave him two weeks. Orlow never came in or sent in an application, he said.
So he’s taking Orlow to court.
“It’s not a surprise,” he said grimly. He has been trying to get Orlow to follow town building codes for more than five years. He has already taken Orlow to court over the house on other issues and won $4,500 in fines, which Orlow paid.
But Orlow hasn’t done any actual work. The well and holding tank have not been installed, although he got approval for both. The house itself has been abandoned, and neighbors say every child in the neighborhood has crawled inside. The school bus stop is at the house, 11 Wagon Trail.
Orlow inherited the house from his mother. It has been generally vacant for decades.
