QUEENSBURY — Work might be starting soon at the house owned by former South Glens Falls Mayor Joe Orlow, but he might also be facing another court date.
He has approval for a holding tank and a well, and concept approval for a new house at 11 Wagon Trail. Neighbors began to complain when the house still sat abandoned and a bush grew to be as tall as a young tree.
Almost a month ago, Building and Codes Director Dave Hatin told Orlow that he had 30 days to "weatherproof the house."
"That means put siding on and a roof on," Supervisor John Strough said, after speaking to Hatin, who is on vacation this week. "He had 30 days to get it done or get it started. If it is not to his satisfaction, we go to court."
Orlow had a work crew clean up the property Tuesday morning, and he plans to get a building permit next week, which would not appear to meet the town's deadline.
But he’s sort of hoping to just get out of the mess.
“If someone came today and said, ‘Here’s $20,000,’ I would take it,” he said.
He told a neighbor that if she bought the property for $25,000, he’d also demolish the house for her.
It is a tight neighborhood. His parcel is so small that, under current rules, it is a nonbuildable lot. His neighbors are all also on small lots and would love to buy his to give themselves room for a garage, a driveway or a yard. But, he said, so far he has only been offered $6,000.
He has spent about $23,000 on the property in the last five years. Of that, $4,500 was in code enforcement fines.
Orlow inherited the property from his mother. He was repeatedly cited for code violations while it sat vacant. Then, when he started to fix up the property, he tore down most of it and began to rebuild without getting any permits from Town Hall.
The building inspector issued a stop work order. That was in 2015; the house looks relatively unchanged since then, although in the last year Orlow has finally gotten the board approvals he needs to start work.
Neighbors are fed up.
“My daughter fell in that hole,” said neighbor Ed Burnham, gesturing to a hole near the house. “All the kids have fallen in there. The school bus picks them up there, and they are all over it — they are sometimes in the house, can you imagine your 10-year-old daughter in there with a 14-year-old boy?”
He and others want Orlow to either demolish the house or rebuild — anything but leave it the way it is.
Orlow is aware of the complaints.
“We went up today to secure the place and clean it up,” he said. “I can’t touch anything until I get my permit. I was going to get the building permit last week, but I was working. Next week I’ll go get it.”
He emphasized that he won’t start any work until he gets the permit.
“Because of the history of this, I want to make sure I have my t's crossed and my i's dotted,” he said. “I’m doing it by the book.”
The approved plan calls for a one-story house of about the same size as the current shell.
“My goal is to rebuild it and make it as nice as it can be,” he said. “I was emotionally attached to this place, I have a lot of memories there.”
But he has now spent $18,500 in engineering fees. The new holding tank and well will cost about $20,000. All in all, the new house will cost about $100,000 — twice as much as he budgeted.
That’s why he’s now willing to sell. But without a good offer, work should begin on the house this summer.
