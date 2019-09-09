QUEENSBURY — Joe Orlow’s house is still wrapped in black tarps, untouched, just as it was the last time he was in court and just as it has been for four years.
At a court hearing last week, he was again given 30 days to remedy the situation.
But this time, the town isn’t even asking him to get a building permit first.
He has been given full authority to put siding on the house and finish the roof, without a permit.
“We just want it weather-tight. So it takes away the eyesore issue in the neighborhood,” Building and Codes Director Dave Hatin said.
Orlow is the former mayor of South Glens Falls and is now on the South Glens Falls Village Board. In 2015, he demolished most of the house at 11 Wagon Trail and began rebuilding without permits for demolition or construction. When town officials issued a stop-work order, he claimed he did not know he had to get a permit, despite being the mayor of a nearby municipality with the same rules.
More recently, he got approval for a new well and septic holding tank, and concept approval for a new house.
But he never asked for a building permit.
While he has said he simply doesn’t have time to go to Town Hall to get the permit, Hatin said Orlow hasn’t met the requirements for that permit.
“We haven’t gotten an adequate set of plans,” he said.
He isn’t happy with the idea of Orlow siding and roofing the structure.
“My gut feeling is it will look like a box with a roof on it,” he said.
But it could resolve the long-standing complaints from neighbors, who have said they don’t want to live next to a tarped building and that children have gotten into the structure.
If Orlow does not complete the siding and roof by Oct. 7, the case will go to trial.
As far back as December 2016, Hatin was threatening to ask a judge to let the town demolish the structure. Instead, Orlow has paid fines and repeatedly made promises that he will soon resolve the situation.
