Organizers wonder why Take a Bite had to be canceled

Food truck events have been taking place in Albany and at the Washington County Fairgrounds, which gave Take a Bite organizers a glimmer of hope the festival could move ahead, despite the pandemic.

Organizers approached the city's Common Council last month, seeking permission for a number of street closures, so picnic tables could be spaced out along the streets and people could participate while abiding by social distancing guidelines.

But city officials said the county would first need to sign off on a plan before any street closures would be granted. County officials said the event would violate state guidelines and deemed it nonessential.

"The opinion was rendered that it was a nonessential event that would attract more than 50 people," Don Lehman, a spokesman for the county, said in an email.

Robin Barkenhagen, president of the Collaborative, said he understands the county's decision.

"It's because of the pandemic," he said.

But Unkauf said the decision came as a surprise.

Food truck fairs at Shirt Factory returning as drive-thru events The food truck corral, held Thursday nights at The Shirt Factory in Glens Falls, is returning late in May but as a pre-order, pre-pay and drive-thru event.

He reached out to the county earlier this year, seeking guidance on how to host the food truck festival, and he encouraged the Collaborative to do the same.