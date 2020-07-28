Organizers: Take a Bite may not happen this year

"I'm fully expecting that tonight, that the mayor and the council are going to say, 'Yeah, we'd love to do this but it's just not going to happen,'" he said.

Around a dozen or so restaurants participate in the festival each year, which typically brings hundreds of people into the downtown area every Wednesday.

The event's potential cancellation will be another blow to the city's restaurant industry.

Restaurants were limited to just carryout and delivery orders for nearly three months beginning in March as the state sought ways to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In-person dining has resumed, but only at half capacity because of guidelines in place by the state aimed at reducing the virus' spread.

The yearly festival gives people a taste of what Glens Falls' restaurants have to offer which is good for business, Barkenhagen said.

"It's good for the restaurants," he said.

This story will be updated. Check back with poststar.com.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

