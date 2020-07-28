Organizers: Take a Bite may not happen this year

GLENS FALLS — This year's Take a Bite festival may not be happening after the event was deemed non-essential by county officials, organizers said Tuesday.
Organizers, earlier this month, approached the city's Common Council seeking permission for a number of street closures needed to setup picnic tables so diners could maintain social distance in compliance with state guidelines.
Council members didn't reject the idea, but said a safety plan would need to be drafted and approved by Warren County officials before they would grant any closures.
But county officials rejected the idea, deeming the yearly food festival a non-essential activity, said Robin Barkenhagen, president of the Glens Falls Collaborative, the organization that sponsors the event.
A formal plan has yet to be drafted, but it would likely involve closing a number of streets to allow for social distancing.
Barkenhagen said he hoped the festival would be deemed essential which would have allowed it to bypass the state's 50-person limit on outdoor gatherings. Restaurants, under state guidelines, are considered an essential service.
"Our plan is a really good plan for social distancing, but if it comes down to the 50 people then it's sunk," he said.
Barkenhagen said he still plans to ask the Common Council for input on how to proceed at tonight's bimonthly meeting, but fully expects the board to tell him to scrap the idea.
"I'm fully expecting that tonight, that the mayor and the council are going to say, 'Yeah, we'd love to do this but it's just not going to happen,'" he said.
Around a dozen or so restaurants participate in the festival each year, which typically brings hundreds of people into the downtown area every Wednesday.
The event's potential cancellation will be another blow to the city's restaurant industry.
Restaurants were limited to just carryout and delivery orders for nearly three months beginning in March as the state sought ways to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
In-person dining has resumed, but only at half capacity because of guidelines in place by the state aimed at reducing the virus' spread.
The yearly festival gives people a taste of what Glens Falls' restaurants have to offer which is good for business, Barkenhagen said.
"It's good for the restaurants," he said.
This story will be updated. Check back with poststar.com.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
