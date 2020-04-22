Organizers pitch an 'alternate Americade' in late July

There is still a possibility that the event will need to be moved again, he told reporters in a virtual press conference Wednesday. That decision will need to be made in mid- to late-July to give the motorcycle industry partners enough notice.

The July dates could be pushed to September or early October, he said. Organizers had considered an August date, which worked well for the motorcycle industry, but not for the local lodging industry.

“Things are trending ever so slightly in a positive direction and we didn’t think it was right to full cancel Americade 2020 at least yet,” Dutcher said on Facebook. “So we’re optimistic about the July dates.

"Americade represents a lot to a lot of people. A lot of people view it as an escape from the stresses of the world, and boy could we use that right now. So we really want to make it happen.”

There will be some significant layout changes to the event. Big audience, shoulder-to-shoulder events like concerts or comedy shows will be canceled as will the opening and closing celebrations.

The most popular events — the rides — will become unguided instead of guided group tours. Lunches will be at a number of different restaurants.