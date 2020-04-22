Organizers pitch an 'alternate Americade' in late July

LAKE GEORGE — Americade will happen in late July, instead of June.
The week-long motorcycle rally, traditionally held the first full week of June, will be pushed back until the week of July 21-25 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Americade organizers announced Wednesday.
The event will be “touchless,” and will emphasize public safety protocols including social distancing and hand washing and scenic tours rather than large group gatherings. Organizers will comply with health and safety guidance and work closely with Warren County Public Health Services.
Americade is considered the world’s largest multi-brand motorcycle touring rally. It attracts thousands of motorcyclists to the shores of Lake George the first full week in June every year since 1983.
The week-long festival of motorcycling, including guided tours in the Adirondack Park and the Green Mountains of Vermont, typically includes a massive trade show, demonstrations and displays from most major motorcycle manufacturers.
This year, Americade will pay tribute to the work of local first responders and front-line healthcare workers with a special fundraising effort.
“In all sincerity, there’s no guarantee this happens in late July, but we think it will,” said Americade organizer Christian Dutcher in a Facebook video Wednesday.
There is still a possibility that the event will need to be moved again, he told reporters in a virtual press conference Wednesday. That decision will need to be made in mid- to late-July to give the motorcycle industry partners enough notice.
The July dates could be pushed to September or early October, he said. Organizers had considered an August date, which worked well for the motorcycle industry, but not for the local lodging industry.
“Things are trending ever so slightly in a positive direction and we didn’t think it was right to full cancel Americade 2020 at least yet,” Dutcher said on Facebook. “So we’re optimistic about the July dates.
"Americade represents a lot to a lot of people. A lot of people view it as an escape from the stresses of the world, and boy could we use that right now. So we really want to make it happen.”
There will be some significant layout changes to the event. Big audience, shoulder-to-shoulder events like concerts or comedy shows will be canceled as will the opening and closing celebrations.
The most popular events — the rides — will become unguided instead of guided group tours. Lunches will be at a number of different restaurants.
The expo will limit the number of people allowed to enter to avoid crowds, and the layout of the expo will be altered. The expo will also have extended hours.
Motorcycle factory demonstrations will follow safety protocols. All registration and payments will be done online.
“It’s an alternate Americade, but it’s still a great Americade,” Dutcher said.
Dutcher said he doesn’t expect attendance to fall below half its size, depending on weather.
His announcement Wednesday was met with applause from area politicians and business leaders. Behan Communications released a statement Wednesday.
“Americade’s decision to postpone rather than cancel is a welcome decision for our region’s economy,” said Lake George Mayor Robert Blais said in the statement. “Our great family resort has the ability to host a wide variety of events successfully and cooperatively. We look forward to working with Americade and blending them into our busy season.”
Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson welcomed the good news.
“We all need a little good news right now, and this is very good news for Lake George,” Dickinson said. “So many of our small businesses depend on Americade, and so many Americaders love coming back to Lake George. Maintaining the continuity of this event is important to everyone.’’
Gina Mintzer, executive director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, said Lake George’s small, family-owned businesses appreciate Americade’s continued support.
“Americaders can count on the warm welcome they’ve come to expect and Lake George’s trademark hospitality — delivered gratefully, cheerfully and at a safe distance,” Mintzer said.
Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce President Michael Bittel said holding Americade 2020 in July will be a “testament to our resilience as a community and an expression of confidence that better days are ahead.”
“Hospitality is what we do here. People are counting on us,” he said. “We will do this safely and we will do this well.”
Canceling the event would be a major disappointment and a big financial loss for the region, said state Sen. Betty Little.
“It is great news that Americade will happen, though a little later in the summer,” she said, “but no doubt with the same enthusiasm and at a time critical for the recovery of many of our small businesses.”
Tourism sales tax revenue is vital to Warren County’s ability to deliver essential services, and Americade is vital to tourism, said Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino.
“We are grateful to Americade’s organizers for their commitment to working with us to ensure the event can be conducted in a safe manner in this very challenging year,” Merlino said.
Dutcher said he hopes a “full-throttle” Americade will be possible again in the summer of 2021.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
