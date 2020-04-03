Organization raising funds to feed veterans and their families

The organization, which provides housing and support services to homeless veterans and their families, is looking to raise $20,000 and has raised $2,150 as of Friday evening.

"Men and women who have served our country are homeless for many reasons. They are dealing with post traumatic stress disorder, mental illness, addiction, anxiety disorders, sleep disorders, all stemming from their service to our country," said Cheryl Hage-Perez, executive director of Veterans and Community Housing Coalition. "Our Veterans are losing their jobs and experiencing more health issues.We have been able to provide these basic needs to our veterans through the generosity of donations. Our supplies are very low and understandably donations are not coming in."