Organ donor flight lands at Warren County Airport

QUEENSBURY – An organ donor flight was made possible by Warren County Airport on Friday.

Because few people are traveling during the quarantine, most small airports have closed or cut services.

But Rich Air and county airport staff have kept the Warren County Airport open because of the possibility of emergency flights.

Late Thursday night, they were called. A private plane, deployed to pick up organs, needed a place to land in the region.

Staff came in to work at 2:30 a.m., parked the Lear Jet that flew in, and stayed with the flight crew until the organs arrived at 7:30 a.m. The crew then flew out to save multiple people’s lives.

"This level of service exemplifies the high level of commitment that the Rich Air team has to the community, the airport and to the entire county during this health care emergency," Warren County Public Works Commissioner Kevin Hajos said. "I am proud to be a part of such a dedicated and talented group."

