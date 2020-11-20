ORDA drops pass prices after protests

“Our community club and youth skiing programs will continue to include a season pass for the participants and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone out on the trails,” the email from Dayton and Cheney-Seymour reads.

“Prices had been adjusted for the 20/21 season to account for the increased value of the many new and exciting changes that are coming to Mt. Van Hoevenberg this year,” said ORDA spokeswoman Elise Ruocco. “However, we recognize the need to offer a tiered opportunity to buy into the season pass as we have historically offered.”

“We look forward to seeing all of our dedicated skiers at Mt. Van Hoevenberg this season,” she added.

Construction of a new, 30,000-square-foot base lodge is expected to be complete sometime this month, although it likely won’t open to the public right away, ORDA CEO Michael Pratt said last month.

A new snowmaking reservoir and new ski trails are being built at the complex, and a new trailhead with connections to Cascade and Porter mountains has been built there.