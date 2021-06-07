Orchard launching summer concert series

GRANVILLE — Hicks Orchard will host an outdoor summer music series called Second Saturday Concerts, starting this Saturday at 7 p.m., with Dayna Kurtz and Robert Maché.
Kurtz is a part-time resident of Pawlet, Vermont, and Robert lives in Memphis. They are returning to the orchard after a sold-out show there last September during the height of the pandemic.
Kurtz lives in New Orleans when she's not in Vermont, and her singing and songwriting has been nationally recognized.
She has been honored as Female Songwriter of the Year by the National Academy of Songwriters and has performed on such high-profile radio shows as World Cafe, Mountain Stage and NPR's Morning Edition and Tell Me More.
She has toured with and opened for Elvis Costello, Richard Thompson, Mavis Staples, Rufus Wainwright, B.B. King, Dr. John, Richie Havens, Keren Ann, Chris Whitley and the Blind Boys of Alabama.
“Last time Dayna and Robert performed here at the orchard, we painted ‘crop circles’ using a can of spray chalk for each ‘pod’ group to sit in,” said Hicks Orchard owner, Dan Wilson. “We are so happy to have them back and to be able to open the seating up to more people.”
The space can accommodate up to 200 guests, the limit for attendees without needing to present proof of vaccination or negative test results, Wilson said.
Proceeds from tickets, which cost $18 for lawn seats and $25 for table seating, will go to the performers.
“We’re giving 100% of the ticket sales to the artists minus $100 to cover hiring someone to help work the door,” said David Garvoille, business development manager for the orchard. “It’s been a difficult 15 months for singer/songwriters like Dayna to earn a living."
Wood-fired pizza, craft cider and beer will be on sale.
Hicks Orchard’s sister property, Slyboro Ciderhouse, is co-sponsoring the music series along with Hudson Valley Wireless.
Hudson Valley Wireless has helped with the technical aspect of setting up the orchard as a music venue, Garvoille said.
The Second Saturday Concerts will run monthly through October, ending with a performance by Matthew Piazzi and the Debonairs.
Piazzi made it to the quarterfinals of the "America's Got Talent" TV show in Season 3.
A complete list of artists can be found at Slyboro.com/events or contact David Garvoille at dave@slyborociderhouse.com or 518-642-1788.