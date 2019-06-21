GLENS FALLS — The option for Stewart’s Shops to buy two parcels next to the old Time Warner building the company wants to combine for a new store is set to expire, as residents continue to express concerns about the project.
Stewart’s bought the former cable company building at 250 Ridge St. for $425,000 and is seeking to rezone an accountant’s office at 258 Ridge St. and the parking lot at 260 Ridge from residential to commercial. The plan is to combine the lots into a 1 1/2-acre site and build a new store with gasoline pumps.
The family that owns the adjacent properties expressed frustration with how long the process is taking, as the rezoning request was made in March. Family members did not say exactly when Stewart’s option to buy the properties expires but indicated it is “soon.”
Accountant Peter Marshall, who has owned the land for the last 30 years, said he has tried to sell it half a dozen times.
“I have never had one inquiry to purchase the property. It’s basically unsalable and unusable as a residence,” he said at a special Common Council workshop on Thursday.
One tenant filled the garage with garbage, another had several dogs and another tenant was involved with drugs, Marshall said.
Daughter Lynn Wadleigh said she would consider donating the parcel to a nonprofit. She wondered why residents would not want to beautify the corner.
“It's this huge ugly eyesore,” she said.
New design
Representatives from the company presented at the meeting a revised proposal, which reoriented the building by 90 degrees and changed its layout from five pumps on two islands to a single four-pump island.
Matt Fuller, a lawyer for Stewart’s, said the pump island is pulled away from the residential Graves Street and closer to Ridge Street. The company also plans to create a vegetative buffer along Graves and retain the existing vegetation along Ridge Street.
The company also is amendable to putting a privacy fence along the bike path, according to Fuller.
Second Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt worried about vapors from the site.
Chuck Marshall, real estate broker for Stewart’s, said the company has already reduced the number of pumps on the site and only one of the pumps would be located on land currently zoned residential.
The company believes the new layout is better, although Marshall said the size of the store may have to be reduced from 3,700 square feet to 3,400 square feet if it is just the old Time Warner site being used.
Jesse Vogl, a planner with Creighton Manning, said the store would generate an additional 35 vehicle trips during the morning peak hour and 26 in the afternoon. Every time a vehicle enters or exits the driveway is considered a trip.
Marshall said people often do not make a trip just to go to Stewart’s.
“It’s not a Bass Pro Shops. It’s not a water park. It’s not something you're going to make a large-scale destination,” he said.
Resident John Caffry said the store design is not pedestrian-friendly and the additional traffic would cause backups to Lexington Avenue.
“This is really a suburban design plunked down in a residential neighborhood of the city. It belongs on Quaker Road, Route 9,” he said.
Sales tax revenue
Resident Matthew Brown said he is in favor of the project. Glens Falls keeps its portion of the sales tax. If the store was built up the road in Queensbury, the local portion of the sales tax would go to the county and Glens Falls would get a share of the total.
Brown, a Republican, is running for supervisor in Ward 2 against the Democrat McDevitt.
Final decision
Councilwoman-at-Large Jane Reid said it is important to realize that Stewart’s is going to be on that site in some design or another, so she wanted to hear from residents as to anything the city could do. Reid was filling in for Mayor Dan Hall, who was out of town.
Among the suggestions are adding sidewalks on Graves and putting in crosswalks. Reid said the fire chief was not enthusiastic about making Graves one-way, because emergency vehicles will just disregard that if necessary.
Reid said the council would close the public hearing at its Tuesday meeting and vote on the zoning change at its July 9 meeting.
