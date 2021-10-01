Opponents of Fort Edward school annexation seek to block board member's vote on referendum

“Mr. Miles would not have to pay tuition moving forward if the annexation occurred. This a direct financial benefit and the definition of conflict of interest according to the Department of Education and Municipal Law,” Boucher said in an email.

Boucher said he submitted a Freedom of Information Law request seeking information about whether Miles has paid tuition.

Boucher said at the very least it is an appearance of a conflict of interest.

Interim Fort Edward Superintendent Mark Bessen said at the Sept. 13 meeting that the school’s attorney determined that there was no issue with Miles voting on whether to put the matter up for a referendum.

Attorney Kristine Lanchantin on Thursday confirmed that there is no conflict.

“We are absolutely confident that there is no conflict of interest whatsoever. They’re just trying to throw things against the wall to see what sticks,” she said.

Miles will not receive any material benefit, according to Lanchantin, because the vote next week is not to approve annexation. Rather, it is to set the referendum.