Opponents of Fort Edward school annexation seek to block board member's vote on referendum

FORT EDWARD — People opposing annexation of the Fort Edward school district by South Glens Falls insist that Fort Edward board member Chris Miles has a conflict of interest and should not vote on setting a referendum.
The Fort Edward Board of Education is set to vote on Wednesday whether to establish a nonbinding referendum on Nov. 17 regarding the annexation question. If a majority of voters in the Fort Edward and South Glens Falls school districts vote in favor, then a binding referendum would be set for Feb. 9.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the Fort Edward auditorium. It will be also be broadcast on YouTube at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-FGA1knHZ0.
The South Glens Falls Board of Education will also be meeting Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at a location to be announced.
Chris Boucher, who represents a group called Fort Edward Residents and Alumni Against Annexation, said board member Chris Miles, who is a teacher at South Glens Falls, has paid tuition to enroll his child in that district.
Boucher said South Glens Falls does not have a contract provision allowing teachers to enroll their children in the district tuition-free, so Miles would be required to pay out-of-district tuition of nearly $10,000 for the 2021-2022 school year. Boucher provided emails from the district confirming the tuition figures.
“Mr. Miles would not have to pay tuition moving forward if the annexation occurred. This a direct financial benefit and the definition of conflict of interest according to the Department of Education and Municipal Law,” Boucher said in an email.
Boucher said he submitted a Freedom of Information Law request seeking information about whether Miles has paid tuition.
Boucher said at the very least it is an appearance of a conflict of interest.
Interim Fort Edward Superintendent Mark Bessen said at the Sept. 13 meeting that the school’s attorney determined that there was no issue with Miles voting on whether to put the matter up for a referendum.
Attorney Kristine Lanchantin on Thursday confirmed that there is no conflict.
“We are absolutely confident that there is no conflict of interest whatsoever. They’re just trying to throw things against the wall to see what sticks,” she said.
Miles will not receive any material benefit, according to Lanchantin, because the vote next week is not to approve annexation. Rather, it is to set the referendum.
“The vote that is going to occur on Oct. 6 will result in either the merger being a dead issue or going to the public. There is no contract, no agreement, no interest — nothing as a result of that vote,” she said.
The board is currently split on the issue. Board members Amanda Durkee, Christine Durkee and John Guglielmo are on record opposing annexation, as is Patty Suprenant, the new board member who was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Anita Tripp.
Board member Ella Collins in March 2020 voted against doing the merger study. She did not return an email seeking comment about how she would vote on whether to put the question out for a referendum.
Miles, Board President Tom Roche and board members Joe Carroll and James Donahue voted in favor of doing the annexation study.
Roche said he “absolutely” was going to vote in favor of putting the matter to a referendum. He believes that the public should have the opportunity to weigh in on anything that has to do with taxes.
“I don’t think any elected officials should suppress anyone’s right to vote,” he said.
More than 700 people have signed a petition opposing the annexation. Roche said he believes that the Fort Edward district would remain if those people come out and express themselves.
Roche said he has heard from people opposed to the annexation who want the opportunity to cast a vote on the matter.
Roche is also worried about the effect on the district if people in favor of annexation were not allowed to weigh in.
“They may just feel my voice wasn’t heard and depending on the budget that comes out, they might vote no on it,” he said.
Lanchantin said Miles would not comment on how he planned to vote. Carroll and Donahue did not return messages seeking comment.
