Opiate antidote kits to be placed at Washington County facilities

FORT EDWARD — Through a partnership with the Adirondack Health Institute and Alliance for Positive Health, Washington County will place eight boxes with naloxone kits at county facilities.

Naloxone is an antidote to opiate overdoses.

The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved the program Friday during its regular August meeting.

Boxes will be placed with existing automated external defibrillator equipment at county offices, other county facilities and county parks in Jackson and Dresden, according to discussion at the meeting.

The kits and training in their use will be provided at no cost to the county.

In response to questions by Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff, County Attorney Roger Wickes said the boxes will be “monitored very closely” so they can be refilled promptly. Most will be in public areas such as hallways where there are security cameras. The others will be in areas only accessible to county employees.

In other matters Friday, Deputy Director of Public Safety Tim Hardy said the county had 67 active cases of COVID on Friday and five residents in the hospital.

Although the transmission rate based on test results, 7.9%, is considered low, wastewater monitoring shows presence of the virus remains “substantial to high,” Hardy said. The numbers, however, are decreasing.

The county continues to operate vaccination and testing clinics. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are accepted, Hardy said. More home test kits will be available. The expiration date on older test kits has been extended from July to January 2023.

The state Department of Health has not yet updated its COVID isolation and quarantine guidelines to match those from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the county has the new CDC guidelines on its website, Hardy said.

Haff said Hardy’s monthly COVID updates are no longer necessary and only add to Hardy’s workload.

Salem Supervisor Sue Clary disagreed, saying that due to unreported positives from home testing, the 7.9% positivity rate is probably only a “small portion” of the actual number of infections. The continued spread of the virus has implications for health care and residents’ health, she said.

Board Chairman Sam Hall asked the board’s health and human services and public safety committees to discuss whether the COVID updates should be discontinued.

Also at the meeting:

Don Ward, commander of Greenwich VFW Post 7291, presented a plaque of appreciation to Michael Gray, director of the county’s Alternative Sentencing Bureau; Sue Mowry, assistant director; and Cherie Sheehy, service program coordinator, for arranging for some of their clients to paint the interior of the VFW’s pavilion. Ward said that due to the project, the VFW has had more requests to rent the pavilion. That brings in money for the post and serves the community. In an interview after the presentation, Gray said the job involved scraping and painting metal beams and painting rafters inside the pavilion. Mowry estimated it took more than 40 hours. Alternative Sentencing only had one or two clients at a time working at the site because “we needed to be a bit particular,” and because some of the work was above the ground, limiting who could be placed on the job. The bureau’s clients were assisted by VFW members Doug, Colleen and Delbert Kirk. The Kirks “were very supportive of the work we did,” Gray said. The program takes referrals from local and county courts and the county’s felony drug program. Gray thanked Judge Kelly McKeighan for referring people to Alternative Sentencing.

The board accepted a proposal from Technical Building Services of Ballston Spa in the amount of $116,958 for technology upgrades to the board’s large meeting room. In a meeting earlier this year, supervisors agreed that the room’s antiquated audio and visual systems needed an overhaul. The cost will be covered by the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The board authorized the county’s share of the funding for design work for replacing the Batten Dugan Bridge, which carries county Route 61 over the Batten Kill between the towns of Greenwich and Jackson. Federal funds will cover 80%; the county’s 20% is $592,836. Easton Supervisor Dan Shaw noted that the bridge is one of the county’s few remaining steel-structure bridges. He asked if the county would consider preserving them the way it has preserved covered bridges. Hall referred the question to the public works committee for discussion.

Alyce Harrington of Hebron, Washington County’s 2022 dairy princess, was honored by the board for her role in educating consumers and young people about dairy products and the importance of the dairy industry for Washington County. Kathryn Campbell of Greenwich is the alternate dairy princess.