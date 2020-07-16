Operators impatient as dance studios remain closed under state rules

What is the difference between a gymnastics studio and a dance studio?
According to the state, gymnastics is a low-risk sport, which can operate, while dance studios must stay closed as the state tries to reduce the chance of spreading coronavirus.
Gymnastics appears to be placed with outdoor sports like baseball, while dance studios appear to be linked to gyms.
But gymnastics involves indoor, close-contact activities in which students all touch the same equipment. Dance can be done at 6-foot distances, often with masks, and without touching anything.
“I don’t think the state knows anything about dance,” said Nanette Girard, owner of Bolton Dance Academy, which is still closed. “I think they don’t know where to put us. Especially when they let gymnastics open — I think they don’t have any idea what a dance studio is.”
Someone “lumped us with things that have nothing to do with us” like gyms, she said.
Or perhaps someone imagined that children’s dance classes were partner dances.
Girard noted that what people see on “Dancing with the Stars” and other television shows is not how children’s dance studios work. Each child learns the same moves, which they perform a few feet away from the next child.
Local dance studio owners have been talking, trying to find solutions. They don’t know who they need to reach to explain that they can meet all the safety requirements that other industries have been asked to meet.
Some have decided to simply open, despite the rules. And they are getting very different responses.
One studio in Glens Falls was told to close within days. But another studio, in Washington County, has remained open. Washington County officials have said they cannot enforce the governor’s executive orders, while Warren County officials have responded quickly to tell businesses to close when they opened early.
In Hudson Falls, Upstate Broadway took the plunge.
“I said, you know what, you’re opening the malls and I’m only allowing eight kids in a class and they all have 6-foot boxes that they’re moving in,” said Rachel Seebode, owner of Upstate Broadway, which opened on July 6.
People immediately reported her to the state. She shut down for one day, while sending angry emails back to the state. She argued that she was not a dance studio, but a performing arts school. While most of her classes are described as ballet, contemporary dance, hip-hop, jazz and tap — the typical lineup of dance classes — she also teaches acting classes and her students perform two musicals a year.
Schools are allowed to open, but only medical schools and those related to medicine. Still, she pointed to the fact that some schools can open.
“I said, 'I don’t understand why I can’t open.' I threw the ball back in their court,” she said.
She showed a Hudson Falls police officer her space and her cleaning logs. He told her she was doing everything right and could stay open, she said.
She feels that by advocating for herself, she saved her business and allowed students to get back to a program they love.
But other dance studio owners are fuming.
“It’s very frustrating for us that one studio is running,” Girard said. “When we have chosen to abide by the law. We all want to be open too.”
Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said the quick decisions on when hundreds of businesses can reopen has led to some "bizarre" rules, like one that forced mini-golf to stay closed for a month after moderate-risk sports were allowed to start.
He speculated that the state considers dancing to be a partner activity, noting that the state allowed "low-contact training" for group dance and competitive cheer. But that doesn't let the dance studios open.
"Their problem is going to be that they’re indoors," he said.
