Operators impatient as dance studios remain closed under state rules

Schools are allowed to open, but only medical schools and those related to medicine. Still, she pointed to the fact that some schools can open.

“I said, 'I don’t understand why I can’t open.' I threw the ball back in their court,” she said.

She showed a Hudson Falls police officer her space and her cleaning logs. He told her she was doing everything right and could stay open, she said.

She feels that by advocating for herself, she saved her business and allowed students to get back to a program they love.

But other dance studio owners are fuming.

“It’s very frustrating for us that one studio is running,” Girard said. “When we have chosen to abide by the law. We all want to be open too.”

Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said the quick decisions on when hundreds of businesses can reopen has led to some "bizarre" rules, like one that forced mini-golf to stay closed for a month after moderate-risk sports were allowed to start.

He speculated that the state considers dancing to be a partner activity, noting that the state allowed "low-contact training" for group dance and competitive cheer. But that doesn't let the dance studios open.

"Their problem is going to be that they’re indoors," he said.

