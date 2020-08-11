Operation Adopt A Soldier to hold book drive, one year after fire

WILTON — Operation Adopt A Soldier will hold a drop-in donation drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its temporary Route 9 office in Wilton to mark one year since the all-volunteer group was burned out of its Route 50 headquarters. The event will take place in the front portion of 891 Saratoga Road (Route 9), near the intersection with Ballard Road.
Donors will enter the site, drop off donations of product and money, and exit via the opposite side of the horseshoe-shaped driveway. OAAS volunteers wearing personal protective equipment will also be available to collect items from vehicle trunks.
The nonprofit group, which sends free comfort kits to U.S. military personnel serving in areas of conflict, will also be selling shirts and sweatshirts carrying the OAAS logo and motto, “Til They All Come Home.” A “wish list” of acceptable donation items will also be distributed for future reference.
Anyone who wishes to learn more about the organization, become a volunteer or conduct on OAAS' behalf donation drives at work and in neighborhoods, may park vehicles and speak with OAAS officials.
“I know it sounds like an old cliché, but it seems like yesterday when we lost our long-time home on Route 50,”said OAAS Founder/Co-chair Cliff Seguin. “But our members, families and friends rallied around the organization so quickly that we were in our Route 9 office within a week of the fire. Then we got hit with a double whammy when we closed in mid-March due to the coronavirus, and then were revived in June when we were allowed to reopen.”
Items suitable for donation include non-perishable food, snacks, candy/gum, toiletries, energy bars/drinks, CDs/DVDs, stationery, paperback books, games, puzzle books, sports gear, over-the-counter health products and phone cards. A detailed list of items is posted on www.operationadoptasoldier.com
OAAS cannot ship perishable/refrigerated foods, aerosols, cologne/perfume, hardcover books, used clothing or alcohol.
Useful donations that cannot be shipped or don't fit in the boxes are donated to area charities.
Seguin noted OAAS canceled its monthly pack-up for August because of a lack of supplies but hopes to prepare a shipment in late August using donations from this drive. Each box costs $12 to ship.
Hannaford supermarkets in South Glens Falls, Glens Falls, Queensbury and Hudson Falls are recognizing OAAS by sponsoring a month-long donation campaign for August. Collection bins have been set up behind the front end cash registers at the stores to allow shoppers to place their donations after they cash out. A “wish list” of accepted items is posted on the bins. Donors are not allowed to bring in items from home or businesses due to pandemic regulations.
Also, the Chapman Museum, 348 Glen St., Glens Falls, continues to serve as an OAAS donation site while its reopening exhibit, “Let's All Fight,” runs through Sept. 20. The exhibit honors the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II with a display of WWII-era propaganda posters that detail stateside efforts to support America's soldiers serving overseas. Museum officials noted OAAS' modern-day services form a bridge to America's historic efforts during the 1940s.
The OAAS office is open from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday and Saturday to accept donations, and by appointment for large-volume donations.
