Operation Adopt A Soldier to hold book drive, one year after fire

WILTON — Operation Adopt A Soldier will hold a drop-in donation drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its temporary Route 9 office in Wilton to mark one year since the all-volunteer group was burned out of its Route 50 headquarters. The event will take place in the front portion of 891 Saratoga Road (Route 9), near the intersection with Ballard Road.

Donors will enter the site, drop off donations of product and money, and exit via the opposite side of the horseshoe-shaped driveway. OAAS volunteers wearing personal protective equipment will also be available to collect items from vehicle trunks.

The nonprofit group, which sends free comfort kits to U.S. military personnel serving in areas of conflict, will also be selling shirts and sweatshirts carrying the OAAS logo and motto, “Til They All Come Home.” A “wish list” of acceptable donation items will also be distributed for future reference.

Anyone who wishes to learn more about the organization, become a volunteer or conduct on OAAS' behalf donation drives at work and in neighborhoods, may park vehicles and speak with OAAS officials.