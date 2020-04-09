Opera Saratoga cancels 2020 summer season

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Opera Saratoga on Thursday announced the cancellation of its summer festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The season was scheduled to run from May 18 to July 5.
“As we have been monitoring the spread of COVID-19, it has become clear to us that proceeding with the festival is no longer possible,” said Artistic and General Director Lawrence Edelson in a news release. “From a practical perspective, with Saratoga and much of the country essentially shut down, it has become impossible for us to continue building the sets and costumes for the opera productions that were to premiere at Opera Saratoga this summer.
"We also had artists scheduled to join us from around the globe in early May to begin rehearsals, and it is clear that this is not realistic or prudent under the circumstances. The question is no longer how can we make this work — the question is how can we make sure everyone is safe. The answer, unfortunately, is to cancel the festival this summer. Our first responsibility must be the safety and well-being of our community, our audiences, our artists, and our staff," Edelson said.
Cancellation of the festival creates significant financial challenges for Opera Saratoga, according to Edelson. Not only are all concerts and performances of "The Pirates of Penzance," "Sky on Swings" and "Madama Butterfly" canceled, but the company’s annual gala, "Opera on the Lake," originally scheduled for June 7, is being postponed.
Revenue during the spring and summer historically has totaled almost 70% of the company’s annual income.
Edelson said he and the board of directors are committed to providing assistance to the over 100 artists, artisans, and technicians that were depending on the company for their livelihood this summer.
Opera Saratoga is asking everyone who has already purchased tickets to the 2020 festival to consider donating the tickets to be used to support the artists and seasonal staff most directly impacted by the cancellation of the festival.
Opera Saratoga officials will contact everyone who has already purchased tickets to the 2020 festival to provide them with details about how they can convert their purchase into a tax-deductible donation or a full credit to their Opera Saratoga account for use on any future festival ticket purchases. Ticket holders may also elect to receive a full refund.
Opera Saratoga staff is currently operating remotely, so the company requests that patrons not call the office at this time.
For almost 60 years, Opera Saratoga, formerly known as Lake George Opera, has brought together operatic artists to appear alongside emerging singers, creating a festival showcasing operatic classics, contemporary American works and concerts featuring art song, opera and musical theater.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.