Opera Saratoga cancels 2020 summer season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Opera Saratoga on Thursday announced the cancellation of its summer festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The season was scheduled to run from May 18 to July 5.

“As we have been monitoring the spread of COVID-19, it has become clear to us that proceeding with the festival is no longer possible,” said Artistic and General Director Lawrence Edelson in a news release. “From a practical perspective, with Saratoga and much of the country essentially shut down, it has become impossible for us to continue building the sets and costumes for the opera productions that were to premiere at Opera Saratoga this summer.

"We also had artists scheduled to join us from around the globe in early May to begin rehearsals, and it is clear that this is not realistic or prudent under the circumstances. The question is no longer how can we make this work — the question is how can we make sure everyone is safe. The answer, unfortunately, is to cancel the festival this summer. Our first responsibility must be the safety and well-being of our community, our audiences, our artists, and our staff," Edelson said.