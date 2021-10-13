Open Space Institute preserves nearly 60 acres near West Mountain

LAKE LUZERNE — The Open Space Institute has preserved nearly 60 acres of land between Moreau Lake State Park and West Mountain, expanding a wildlife corridor that links northern Saratoga County with the Adirondack Park.

The 59.62-acre parcel located off Call Street links the Palmertown Range with the southern Adirondacks, and furthers the Open Space Institute’s goal of establishing trails between Saratoga Spa State Park, Moreau Lake and the Adirondacks, according to a news release.

The property is also a crucial connection for wildlife in the area and will likely be sold to either the state Department of Environmental Conservation or the Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, according to the release.

“It is really exciting to be able to purchase this property to continue that connection,” Eileen Larrabee, senior vice president for communications for the Open Space Institute, said in a statement. “This part of the state is growing fast, which makes preserving outdoor recreation opportunities all the more important."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Marge French and her late husband Ken owned the property for nearly 40 years before the sale. Realize Brokers & Consultants, a Glens Falls-based real estate company, brokered the $125,000 deal.