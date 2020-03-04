Open rivers equal less ice jam risk this spring

Mild winter weather will allow those who own property near the region's rivers and streams to breathe a little easier this spring.
The thick ice pack that usually develops on the upper Hudson, Schroon, Mettawee and other rivers in the region did not take hold this year, as a mild spell in December and January kept the channels open.
So the rain and warmth of this week, which in early March most years would have weather-watchers and emergency responders eyeing river channels for signs of blockages, are not prompting any concerns this time around.
"Everything looks good this year," said Brian LaFlure, Warren County's emergency services director. "We're not aware of any blockages anywhere."
Ice jams have caused significant damage around the Adirondacks over the years, as rain and melting snow swell streams and rivers, pushing winter's ice around to the point it jams at bends and bridges, blocking the flow of water.
The Hudson River in the North Creek and Warrensburg/Thurman areas and Schroon River in Essex and Warren counties have had major issues over the years, closing major roads and bridges for days and even weeks, and flooding homes and businesses.
Glen Gosnell, director of the Washington County Department of Public Safety, said there did not appear to be any problem areas in Washington County heading into the end of winter, either.
"At the present time we do not have any ice issues within the county," he said. "All of our rivers are forecast to see an increase in capacity over the next couple of days, but at this point there is no indication that we will have any issue. As that can change quickly, we are actively monitoring the river gauges as well as visual checks of the known issue areas."
The Mettawee River, Batten Kill and White Creek in Washington County have all jumped their banks and flooded because of winter and spring ice jams in recent years.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Northeast River Forecast Center lists a low level of flooding risk for the region as of Wednesday. The agency's snow depth map shows lower snow accumulations than normal, other than parts of the High Peaks and western Adirondacks that got significant lake effect snow last week.
Brit Westergard, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Albany, said the snowpack is a foot to 16 inches below normal for southern and eastern Warren County as well as most of Washington and northern Saratoga counties.
But she warned that winter may still have some snow left.
"Winter isn't over yet," she said. "We can still get some good snowfalls even into April."
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com