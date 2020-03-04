Open rivers equal less ice jam risk this spring

"At the present time we do not have any ice issues within the county," he said. "All of our rivers are forecast to see an increase in capacity over the next couple of days, but at this point there is no indication that we will have any issue. As that can change quickly, we are actively monitoring the river gauges as well as visual checks of the known issue areas."

The Mettawee River, Batten Kill and White Creek in Washington County have all jumped their banks and flooded because of winter and spring ice jams in recent years.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Northeast River Forecast Center lists a low level of flooding risk for the region as of Wednesday. The agency's snow depth map shows lower snow accumulations than normal, other than parts of the High Peaks and western Adirondacks that got significant lake effect snow last week.

Brit Westergard, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Albany, said the snowpack is a foot to 16 inches below normal for southern and eastern Warren County as well as most of Washington and northern Saratoga counties.

But she warned that winter may still have some snow left.

"Winter isn't over yet," she said. "We can still get some good snowfalls even into April."

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

