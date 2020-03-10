Open Door opens new shelter beds, clothing pantry

GLENS FALLS — The Open Door Mission has opened its new shelter beds and "clothing pantry" at its facility on Warren Street.

The new space at the 226 Warren St. facility was completed with the help of volunteers and provides beds for men transitioning out of homelessness and additional beds for women during Code Blue season, according to a news release.

The clothing pantry, provided by funding from CDPHP, will expand upon the mission’s existing outreach efforts and provide more homeless men and women with free new or gently-used items.

“CDPHP understands that 80 percent of a person’s overall health is determined by things like housing, food, transportation and education. That is why we’re thrilled to partner with Open Door Mission to provide wrap-around services to help people get back on their feet and live their healthiest lives.” said CDPHP President and CEO Dr. John Bennett in a news release.

Community leaders joined volunteers, including those from Habitat for Humanity, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 773 apprentices and those from Open Door Mission last week to officially open the new space that is located adjacent to the relocated and expanded food pantry previously announced this year.