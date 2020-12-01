Open Door Mission to open new soup kitchen, sell Lawrence Street location

GLENS FALLS — The Open Door Mission on Warren Street is currently an active construction site, as the nonprofit organization gears up to open a brand new soup kitchen that has been years in the making.
The new soup kitchen is expected to open by the end of the year and will take the place of the Mission’s current soup kitchen on Lawrence Street, said Kim Cook, executive director of the Open Door Mission.
“It’s on the fast-track at this point,” she said.
Cook said it’s been the Mission’s goal to have a centralized location for its services since acquiring the 40,000-square-foot property on Warren Street in 2016, but developing plans and coming up with the necessary resources to move forward have made things difficult.
The Warren Street property currently hosts the organization’s food pantry, 14-bed homeless shelter and emergency Code Blue facility, along with offices for its full-time staff.
But the Mission was finally able to move forward with its vision after receiving a $400,000 matching donation earlier this year from an anonymous donor.
“We had a donor who came forward and wanted to get us started on this. She said, ‘You need to get the kitchen in this building,’” Cook said.
Cook added that having to direct residents and others who utilize the organization's services from the Warren Street location to the Lawrence Street kitchen has been a challenge over the years.
The new 2,180-square-foot soup kitchen also includes a dining space that can accommodate up to 100 people, Cook said. That’s more than triple the 30 people that can be served at one time in the Lawrence Street property, which is currently for sale.
Currently, the soup kitchen is being operated as a pickup service because of the coronavirus pandemic. No one is allowed inside.
But the new soup kitchen is more than just a place to provide a hot meal to those in need.
Cook said the organization is looking into hiring an executive chef to run a culinary arts program out of the kitchen, which will provide anyone who utilizes the Mission’s services with job training.
“We’re going to have a culinary arts program in this kitchen, just starting with just the basics of teaching people how to cook and eat healthy and knife skills," she said. "As we teach people we’re hoping to find people that want to move into that as a career."
Cook said the Mission is about more than providing people in need with a meal and a place to stay. It’s about ensuring individuals have a sustainable path forward in life.
“It’s about giving people the services they need — right now, today — to get them out of crisis and to move them forward so that they’re strong and productive members of our community,” she said. “None of us could do it without somebody.”
The Mission has plans to extend its services in the years ahead.
Plans to develop a drug treatment program are currently in the works, and building a 52-bed men’s shelter and rooftop garden are also being discussed.
The garden will provide fresh produce for the soup kitchen and job training for residents at the shelter.
Cook said she expects work at the facility to continue through 2022, depending on whether the organization can secure the necessary grants for the projects to advance.
The Open Door Mission has seen a need for its services increase by 300% since the pandemic hit in March.
But the community has stepped up in a big way, Cook said, providing donations and essential items for the food pantry, which have kept the organization operating.
Cook said she hopes the support continues as the pandemic wears on and the organization continues to expand.
“We couldn’t have done this without the community support,” she said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
