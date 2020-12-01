Open Door Mission to open new soup kitchen, sell Lawrence Street location

The new 2,180-square-foot soup kitchen also includes a dining space that can accommodate up to 100 people, Cook said. That’s more than triple the 30 people that can be served at one time in the Lawrence Street property, which is currently for sale.

Currently, the soup kitchen is being operated as a pickup service because of the coronavirus pandemic. No one is allowed inside.

But the new soup kitchen is more than just a place to provide a hot meal to those in need.

Cook said the organization is looking into hiring an executive chef to run a culinary arts program out of the kitchen, which will provide anyone who utilizes the Mission’s services with job training.

“We’re going to have a culinary arts program in this kitchen, just starting with just the basics of teaching people how to cook and eat healthy and knife skills," she said. "As we teach people we’re hoping to find people that want to move into that as a career."

Cook said the Mission is about more than providing people in need with a meal and a place to stay. It’s about ensuring individuals have a sustainable path forward in life.