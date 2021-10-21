Open Door Mission to begin composting food scraps

GLENS FALLS — Hundreds of pounds of food waste generated by the Open Door Mission’s soup kitchen each month will be composted at Adirondack Worm Farm in Kingsbury, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and eliminating landfill refuse.

The nonprofit organization will begin composting kitchen scraps and plate scrapings from the more than 1,600 meals served through its soup kitchen and shelter program along Warren Street.

The composting program was made possible through a donation underwritten by Catherine Atherden, a volunteer with organization.

Atherden said she hopes the project will help inspire other businesses and residents throughout the community to begin composting, which she said is essential in reducing waste and combating climate change.

“Composting avoids food going into landfills and burn plants, reduces greenhouse gas emissions which cause global warming, greatly reduces pesticide and water use, provides many benefits to soil, increases biodiversity, reduces erosion, and more,” she said in a statement.

Scraps that will be composted include peels, skins and rinds from fruits and vegetables, moldy bread, meat trimmings and bones, according to a news release.

More than 1.3 billion tons of food waste is generated each year, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Methane, a more potent greenhouse gas, produced by rotting food scraps, generates 8% of global emissions.

Kim Cook, president and CEO of the Open Door Mission, said composting food scraps with a local company was an easy decision.

“We provide a helping hand to our community members in need, and when we learned there was a way to make our operations more environmentally sustainable, it fit right in with our goals,” she said in a statement. “Having a local company that can compost our food scraps and create a useful resource for the environment out of what had been considered garbage is a real blessing.”

The Adirondack Worm Farm started in Kingsbury two years ago and has already composted more than 11 tons of food waste. The company provides residential curbside composting services throughout the Glens Falls region.

Bill Richmond, the company’s owner, and “chief worm wrangler” as he is known to some, said he is pleased to help reduce the carbon footprint at the Open Door Mission.

“Keeping food scraps out of the waste stream is one of the most impactful steps in the battle against climate change,” he said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

