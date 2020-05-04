Open Door Mission soup kitchen resumes takeout meals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — The Open Door Mission has resumed offering to-go meals at its soup kitchen for three days a week.

The kitchen will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon to 1 p.m. for takeout.

All social distancing and safety protocols will be followed.

The organization had been doing takeout meals in March, but stopped them in April given the COVID-19 pandemic. The Open Door Mission gave people nonperishable food to cook at home because people were gathering nearby.