Open Door Mission soup kitchen resumes takeout meals

GLENS FALLS — The Open Door Mission has resumed offering to-go meals at its soup kitchen for three days a week.
The kitchen will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon to 1 p.m. for takeout.
All social distancing and safety protocols will be followed.
The organization had been doing takeout meals in March, but stopped them in April given the COVID-19 pandemic. The Open Door Mission gave people nonperishable food to cook at home because people were gathering nearby.
“We are slowly restarting our programs this month while carefully watching the local infection rate,” Open Door Mission CEO Kim Cook said in an email.
The days of operation will increase as the organization feels it is safe to do so, she added.
