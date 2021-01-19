Open Door Mission receives $1.5 million grant to expand shelter operations

GLENS FALLS — The Open Door Mission kicked off its 30th anniversary on Tuesday by announcing it was the recipient of a $1.5 million grant that will be used to more than triple its shelter capacity and shore up other parts of its Warren Street headquarters in the months ahead.

The grant was made possible by the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Co., and will be used to expand it men’s shelter from eight beds to 52, said Kim Cook, executive director of the Open Door Mission.

“We have worked on this application for three years and we are finally here, and we are so ready and we’re not ready at the same time,” she said. “To go from the beds we have now to a 52-bed shelter is going to take a lot of work.”

Currently, the Mission’s shelter facilities — which include housing for up to six women — are housed on the first floor of the organization’s 226 Warren St. headquarters while renovations to the building are being made. The expanded facilities will be housed on the third floor.

In addition to rehabbing the building’s third floor, Cook said a portion of the money will be used for new roofing and installing an elevator. Funding will also be used to prepare the second floor for its eventual use for day programs and various health clinics.