Open Door Mission receives $1.5 million grant to expand shelter operations

GLENS FALLS — The Open Door Mission kicked off its 30th anniversary on Tuesday by announcing it was the recipient of a $1.5 million grant that will be used to more than triple its shelter capacity and shore up other parts of its Warren Street headquarters in the months ahead.
The grant was made possible by the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Co., and will be used to expand it men’s shelter from eight beds to 52, said Kim Cook, executive director of the Open Door Mission.
“We have worked on this application for three years and we are finally here, and we are so ready and we’re not ready at the same time,” she said. “To go from the beds we have now to a 52-bed shelter is going to take a lot of work.”
Currently, the Mission’s shelter facilities — which include housing for up to six women — are housed on the first floor of the organization’s 226 Warren St. headquarters while renovations to the building are being made. The expanded facilities will be housed on the third floor.
In addition to rehabbing the building’s third floor, Cook said a portion of the money will be used for new roofing and installing an elevator. Funding will also be used to prepare the second floor for its eventual use for day programs and various health clinics.
Cook said the Mission has seen an uptick in the need for its services over the years and has been working to expand mental health services and job training programs to those who use its services.
The goal is to provide people with the resources necessary to reenter the workforce and break the cycle of poverty, she said.
“We’re always going to have people coming in. There’s going to be hard times, they’re going to lose a job or whatever it might be,” Cook said. “But let’s get them back to where they can be moving forward in life instead of just having to go through the same things every day. That’s the goal.”
To reach that goal, the Mission has been busy renovating portions of its building over the last several months.
Construction crews are in the final stages of building a new 2,180-square-foot soup kitchen and dining hall, which will replace the organization’s Lawrence Street location. The kitchen renovations were made possible by a matching $400,000 grant made to the organization last year.
In addition to providing meals, Cook hopes to institute a culinary arts program that can provide job training for those it serves.
In 1991, the Open Door Mission began serving meals out of the parking lot of the old OTB on South Street. Since then, the organization has become a community staple, serving over 1,600 meals a month through its soup kitchen and providing thousands of meals through its food pantry operations.
In 2017, the organization began operating a Code Blue shelter, which provides shelter for dozens during the winter when temperatures dip below freezing.
Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, was on hand for the announcement. His father, Joseph Simpson, was the longtime executive director for the Open Door Mission.
“I don’t think people at that time really realized how many people were in need in our community,” he said.
Simpson said he was elated to see the progress the organization has made over the decades, adding the Mission and its volunteers provide hope for the community when people need it the most.
“That hope is priceless for a lot of these people,” Simpson said.
State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, echoed similar sentiments.
“We are wishing that we didn’t need 52 beds, but wishing it away doesn’t make it go away,” he said. “So, we’ll work together to make it go away, but in the interim, there’s a need and I’m encouraged and thankful to live in a community where we have so many different people, different cogs in the wheel, coming together to take on a problem that people are uncomfortable talking about.”
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.