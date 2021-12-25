Open Door Mission provides meal, message

GLENS FALLS — Christmas music was playing while Santa and Mrs. Claus walked around the dining room at the Open Door Mission on Thursday night.

The dining room was packed with people waiting to line up for a Christmas dinner hosted by the mission. Santa and Mrs. Claus were giving out gift bags and exchanging conversation with those in attendance.

Kim Cook, president and CEO of Open Door Mission, was pleased with the turnout for the first Christmas dinner that the shelter has been able to put on at its new location at 226 Warren St.

“I’m sure more people will trickle in through the evening,” Cook said as people began lining up for their ham dinner with sweet potato casserole, potatoes and gravy, pie and salad.

She said that whenever the mission hosts events or dinners like this one, they try to have a brief devotional where people can come early and promote spiritual growth.

Cook had to fill in for someone and take the lead.

“We just try to share something of hope,” she said. “I think of it very similarly to a little Sunday school message. We try to keep it really simple and appropriate to the people that are coming in. It’s something to really give them hope for their life every day.”

She said the staff at the mission love this time of year. As soon as people walked through the door for the dinner, they could see volunteers and staff alike sporting their red Santa hats and other festive attire.

But Christmas has a different meaning than giving and receiving gifts, according to Cook.

“It really is the celebration that’s at the heart of our faith. Jesus came as a baby to point the way to God and to be a sacrifice for our sins,” she said.

Being able to give those who walk through the mission’s doors a kind of celebration that Cook said they may not have at home is very important to her.

The mission was also able to donate 40 dinner boxes to the local food kitchen.

“It’s really special for us. The donors are so good all year to us, but to be able to take that and share it with people … it’s being family for the folks that come in here,” she said.

