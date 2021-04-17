Open Door Mission opens new soup kitchen, plans for the future

GLENS FALLS — More than a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the Open Door Mission to pivot its soup kitchen to a carryout-only operation, the organization, earlier this month, began seating patrons inside its brand-new kitchen and dining room at its Warren Street headquarters.
The 2,180-square-foot kitchen includes a spacious dining room that can accommodate up to 100 guests, and features all new appliances. The facility officially opened on Good Friday, April 2, just in time for the annual Easter celebration, said Kim Cook, president and CEO of the Open Door Mission.
“The kitchen opening has been a blessing,” she said. “People have been really happy to see each other and our staff has been able to work with people that have been coming to the kitchen and leaving with a to-go bag.”
A matching donation of $400,000 from an anonymous donor allowed the nonprofit organization — which provides food, job training and shelter to those in need — to move forward with the renovations. Its former soup kitchen building along Lawrence Street is currently for sale.
A formal ribbon-cutting to celebrate the kitchen's opening will take place in the near future, Cook said.
Currently, around 50 guests can be seated at once due to social distancing protocols, and clear plexiglass dividers are also in place to ensure guests can safely interact with one another while enjoying their meals.
Other COVID-19 safety protocols are in place as well, including rigorous disinfecting of surfaces, mask wearing and temperatures checks.
Cook said the organization is still offering its carryout service for those who may be hesitant to eat inside.
Warren County Health Services, earlier this month, set up a vaccine clinic at the organization’s 226 Warren St. headquarters, where the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was administered to all those who wanted it.
Cook said the single-dose shot was ideal for its patrons, who can often be difficult to track down.
The Open Door Mission said it has seen an increased need for its services since the pandemic hit last year.
Around 150 people sought refuge from the cold weather at the organization’s Code Blue shelter this past winter, which is the most use the facility has seen since opening in 2014, Cook said.
The organization’s food pantry also continues to see high usage, she added.
But as local needs continue to increase, the organization continues to grow.
Earlier this year, the Open Door Mission received a $1.5 million grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York to upgrade its headquarters.
Upgrades include a new elevator, installing drywall to portions of the building's first and second floors and constructing a 52-bed men’s shelter on the third floor.
Currently, the organization provides shelter for 14 men and six women at its facility.
Construction is expected to begin within the next month and wrap up by the early fall, Cook said.
She added the organization is still in need of volunteers and charitable donations, which will keep the food pantry stocked and pay for job-training programs.
But Cook said the community has continued to rally around the organization, particularly over the past year.
Earlier this month, Fitzgerald Brothers Beverages of Glens Falls donated a generator, which will allow the organization to continue operating in the event of a power outage.
"We are so appreciative of our community," Cook said. "They have really come around us to make this happen, and because of them, we are able to walk with people out of poverty to a point of stability."
