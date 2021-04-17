Open Door Mission opens new soup kitchen, plans for the future

GLENS FALLS — More than a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the Open Door Mission to pivot its soup kitchen to a carryout-only operation, the organization, earlier this month, began seating patrons inside its brand-new kitchen and dining room at its Warren Street headquarters.

The 2,180-square-foot kitchen includes a spacious dining room that can accommodate up to 100 guests, and features all new appliances. The facility officially opened on Good Friday, April 2, just in time for the annual Easter celebration, said Kim Cook, president and CEO of the Open Door Mission.

“The kitchen opening has been a blessing,” she said. “People have been really happy to see each other and our staff has been able to work with people that have been coming to the kitchen and leaving with a to-go bag.”

A matching donation of $400,000 from an anonymous donor allowed the nonprofit organization — which provides food, job training and shelter to those in need — to move forward with the renovations. Its former soup kitchen building along Lawrence Street is currently for sale.

A formal ribbon-cutting to celebrate the kitchen's opening will take place in the near future, Cook said.