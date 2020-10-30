Open Door Mission opens Code Blue shelter earlier than expected

GLENS FALLS — With the first snow of the season on the ground and temperatures low, Open Door Mission has opened its Code Blue shelter about two weeks ahead of schedule in what will likely to be a challenging winter.
The Code Blue shelter opened Thursday ahead of its usual Nov. 15 start date as the region was coated in a light layer of snow, said Kim Cook, president of the Open Door Mission.
Cook said three people were housed in the cold weather shelter, but she expects more will take advantage of the service as winter progresses and temperatures continue to fall.
“It usually starts slow and by mid-December we’ll probably be full,” she said.
The Code Blue shelter opened its doors for the first time last year at the new 226 Warren St. location, providing refuge to 32 people at its peak, Cook said. That was on top of the 14 year-round beds the shelter provides, including eight for men and six for women.
But with state-mandated protocols in place because of the pandemic, the number of people the Code Blue shelter can accommodate has been reduced dramatically.
Social distancing protocols require those in the shelter to remain 6 feet apart, which means it can house about 15 Code Blue residents.
Cook said the Open Door Mission will not turn anyone away and has been coordinating with Warren County to find additional housing for those in need. The building’s lobby is being renovated to temporarily house Code Blue guests.
“We’re opening up another space that we haven’t renovated yet and we’re getting it ready so that when the numbers get higher, we have more space to separate people,” she said.
The Open Door Mission began operations in 1991 as a soup kitchen, but has since expanded into a year-round homeless shelter and Code Blue facility. The organization typically serves about 20,000 meals to 75 families in a year.
But the need for food services has increased by 300% this year, Cook said. Kitchen staff have been busy serving to-go meals, and food pantry operations have been expanded to three days a week in order to keep up with demand.
“We’re definitely serving lots more people,” she said.
Cook said the community has stepped up to provide money and food needed to keep the facility operating, particularly in the early days of the pandemic.
Still, she said, donations are always welcome, particularly winter coats, boots and insulated gloves. The Open Door Mission is not accepting any other clothing or textile donations because of the pandemic.
Cook said she’s concerned the need for housing will sharply increase in the months ahead.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order earlier this year, preventing tenants from being evicted for not being able to pay their rent during the pandemic. The order has been extended through Jan. 1, but it remains unclear what will happen when it does eventually expire.
Housing advocates in Albany have pushed to cancel back rent, but it’s unknown whether such legislation will receive a vote.
“I think once those (eviction protection orders) lift we’re going to see quite an uptick in people needing shelter,” Cook said.
The Open Door Mission is also looking for volunteers, Cook said.
About 200 people have stepped up to help distribute meals and carry out other needed tasks, but that’s down from the 500 volunteers the organization usually has. The pandemic is to blame, Cook said.
“It just means less has gotten done, but those volunteers that have been in have really stepped up and just helped us get through it,” Cook said. “We couldn’t have done it without them.”
To find out ways you can contribute to the Open Door Mission, visit the organization's website at opendoor-ny.org.
