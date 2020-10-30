Open Door Mission opens Code Blue shelter earlier than expected

GLENS FALLS — With the first snow of the season on the ground and temperatures low, Open Door Mission has opened its Code Blue shelter about two weeks ahead of schedule in what will likely to be a challenging winter.

The Code Blue shelter opened Thursday ahead of its usual Nov. 15 start date as the region was coated in a light layer of snow, said Kim Cook, president of the Open Door Mission.

Cook said three people were housed in the cold weather shelter, but she expects more will take advantage of the service as winter progresses and temperatures continue to fall.

“It usually starts slow and by mid-December we’ll probably be full,” she said.

The Code Blue shelter opened its doors for the first time last year at the new 226 Warren St. location, providing refuge to 32 people at its peak, Cook said. That was on top of the 14 year-round beds the shelter provides, including eight for men and six for women.

But with state-mandated protocols in place because of the pandemic, the number of people the Code Blue shelter can accommodate has been reduced dramatically.

Social distancing protocols require those in the shelter to remain 6 feet apart, which means it can house about 15 Code Blue residents.