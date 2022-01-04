Open Door Mission offers Code Blue, helps during cold months

GLENS FALLS — Jody Tanner was crocheting a scarf in the dining room at the Open Door Mission during Code Blue hours. She used to have a studio called Twisted Sisters on Cooper Street with a friend of hers.

Tanner loves to crochet. She will make anything from hats to scarves, booties to mittens and even blankets.

Her friend would make jewelry and Tanner would crochet. She said that they would bring her crocheted items to the hospital to donate.

When her friend moved to Florida, Tanner couldn’t afford the rent for the studio by herself so she ended up losing the space about seven years ago.

Tanner was in a relationship for nine years. She said that everything was perfect, until she found out that the man she was with was in another relationship.

“I was in love with this man. Ridiculously in love,” she said.

She gave him another chance, but it didn’t work out. They separated around two years ago, and after a period of time Tanner realized that she wouldn’t be able to afford her rent of $750 per month, which she said included no utilities.

She started cutting back to save for her rent. That meant no air conditioning, no cable.

“You know, cut some corners,” Tanner said.

She said that she couldn’t find something smaller, citing the winter as being a difficult time to find a new place and move.

Tanner is still good friends with her ex. She said that he brings her dog, which stays with him sometimes while she is at the shelter, at dinnertime. He also helps her out when she needs it.

“I can call him right now and say I need yarn, and he’d bring it over,” she said.

Tanner has been using the Open Door Mission for Code Blue for a few months after she used the remainder of her funds to stay at places like the Budget Inn. She said she has friends who have helped her out during these difficult times.

Before going to the mission, Tanner would sleep on the streets. She would hang out at the library until it closed.

“You just kind of hang out, and it’s really cold out right now,” she said as tears began to fall from her eyes.

She pointed to one of the men in the Open Door Mission dining room who wished to remain anonymous and said that one time he split a room with her at a hotel because she didn’t have enough money for herself.

“It was awesome; we ate popcorn, watched horror movies. They had a pool. It was all right,” Tanner said.

“A hot tub,” the man said in response.

“Yes, a hot tub,” Tanner replied.

Open Door Mission President and CEO Kim Cook described Code Blue as a policy. The mission began offering Code Blue in 2014.

When the temperature drops to 32 degrees or colder, or there is a foot of precipitation, the mission allows anyone to enter and have a roof over their head.

“(Shelters) suspend some of their rules and let people in just to keep them alive,” she said.

Cook said in an interview in November that in Albany every shelter abides by Code Blue. Locally, Open Door Mission is the only shelter that participates in Code Blue.

On average, the mission has had 12 people per night for Code Blue, but Cook said that number will increase during January and February as the nights continue to get colder. The most the shelter has had in a single night so far this season was 22.

The most they have ever had in a single night was 32, which Cook said was two years ago.

Code Blue is separate from the program that the Open Door Mission offers. For Code Blue, anyone can come in. For the mission’s program you have to remain sober.

“We take them whether they’re under the influence or whatever,” Cook said in November. “They can come in, they get a mat on the floor, a hot meal. We give them whatever services we can.”

Cook said that the mission starts talking about and preparing for Code Blue in August or September.

In Glens Falls. Code Blue typically goes into effect starting in late October, but starts becoming more frequent in November and runs until the colder months come to a close.

“We were well prepared for that this year,” she said.

Tanner had been seeing a therapist prior to walking into Open Door Mission for the first time. Tanner said that her therapist helped her get back to church.

Her therapist recommended that she check out the mission.

Tanner began seeing the therapist because she was depressed. She said that everything was happening to her in a row. One thing led into another, and it was too much for her.

“The brain, the heart and the soul cannot handle all of that at one time,” she said.

Having a place locally for the people who need it when the temperature gets too cold or there is too much precipitation means the world to Tanner. Having that support is important to her.

“The staff is wonderful. You can get up in the middle of the night and say, ‘I can’t be alone right now,’ and they’ll say, ‘We’ll sit here and read a book. I’ll go get your crochet stuff or I’ll open up the kitchen and we’ll have a cup of tea,’” she said.

It isn’t just the staff.

Tanner has met people through the mission and she said that she can talk to them any time.

She said that things may not have been going her way in the past year, but she has high hopes for the future.

“Something good will happen. It already happened,” she said as she knocked on the dining room table she was sitting at. “Because I have a roof over my head, people to talk to any time, and I’ve met wonderful people here.”

Cook sat at one of the dining room tables talking with some of the people there for Code Blue. She doesn’t usually have the opportunity to speak with them and hear their stories.

She said when she hears some of their stories she can’t imagine living through what they have.

She listened as Tanner told her story. She also listened as a woman talked about how the people and staff at the mission came through for her during Christmas.

“Through the holidays I’ve really tried to connect with more and more of the people that are here and I keep hearing, ‘The staff is so good to me,’ or, ‘The food is so great,’ and that just warms my heart because it really is what we are trying to do here,” she said. “It’s important to start there and build relationships. It’s building trust.”

Tanner’s relationship with God helps her keep a positive outlook on things.

“God didn’t put me on this earth to stick me in this corner. Everybody’s gotta sit in the corner once in a while, but it’s up to you to get out of it,” she said. “He’s not gonna do it all for ya.”

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

