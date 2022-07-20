Open Door Mission names interim executive director

GLENS FALLS — The Open Door Mission announced on Wednesday the appointment of current Program Director Jamie Munyon as interim executive director while a formal search for a permanent director is conducted.

Munyon, who has been with Open Door since 2016, is tasked with implementing the organization’s next phase of growth, according to a news release. Open Door has been on a campaign to extend programs to the homeless and impoverished.

Munyon is a driving force behind Open Door Mission’s Life Path Program, which bridges the gap from homelessness to self-sustaining and balanced lives, according to a news release. The program follows eight steps: safe, sober, stable, schooled, skilled, secure, settled and serving. It offers classes and services that follow residents from their entry into the program through the point where they are housed and able to give back to the community.

Prior to his role as program director, Munyon served as the director of shelter services. He said that he was privileged to be taking on the role of interim executive director.

“The team at Open Door Mission is looking forward to the season we have ahead of us. We would like more than anything to serve this community in a purposeful manner,” Munyon said.

Munyon takes over for Dean Brown, who was named executive director in February after Kim Cook, former president and chief executive officer of the mission, stepped down from the position.

Brown has stepped back into ministry at his church, according to a news release.

Jeff Purner, chairman of the organization’s board of directors, said that the board is pleased to have Munyon as the interim executive director.

“Jamie has the respect from Open Door’s staff and we are grateful for his compassion and thorough understanding of the mission to lead during this next phase of growth,” he said.

Open Door also announced the appointment of Ryan Van Amburgh to the board of directors. He has been working with the mission since 2018 as a development consultant.

He joined the board earlier this year, according to a news release.

Van Amburgh has experience in economic stability and workforce development, and is the co-founder of Career Jam. Career Jam forms partnerships between communities and local stakeholders to strengthen workforce ecosystems to build and retain the next generation of workers.

Open Door Mission is nearing completion of a 52-bed men’s shelter and the Life Program Floor of the shelter. The increase in beds will allow for the acceptance of more people into the Life Path Program.