SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The 14th annual Adirondack Greek Festival culminated Saturday with food, fun, and friends.
The annual festival acts as a fundraiser for St. George Orthodox Church.
“We’ve done it for that time to raise money for the church,” explained Dusty Cloud, chairperson for the festival this year. “It’s a small congregation and we bring in volunteers the church as well as family and friends from the community to help out.”
The church, being an Orthodox parish, has strong ties to the earliest foundations of the Christian faith, drawing heavy influence from Greece and other Mediterranean cultures.
“There is a contingent of people in the church who have a Greek background, but it’s not just Greek people, we have Syrian, Romanian, and others,” Cloud said. “I’m not even Greek myself, so it’s really a diverse group of people who work to put it together.”