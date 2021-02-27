'Only taken four years to get here': Lake George Park Commission approves stormwater, stream corridor regulations

The regulations aim to keep pollutants like fertilizer and road salt from entering the lake.

Such pollutants not only affect the lake’s water quality, but have an adverse impact on local wildlife and could potentially feed harmful algal blooms.

Work to preserve the water quality of Lake George has been ongoing for years, but the discovery of the first harmful algal bloom in the lake’s southern basin last year sparked widespread concern that more needs to be done.

Some have argued that the new regulations do not go far enough, and that the 35-foot stream buffer should be extended to 100 feet.

But the Park Commission contends that the new regulations strike a balance of protecting the lake while creating a uniform policy throughout Lake George Park that also takes into consideration the rights of property owners.

The new regulations were praised by the Lake George Association, a nonprofit organization that works to preserve Lake George.

“The updates and new regulations are an important next step in the protection of the lake,” Walt Lender, the executive director of the Lake George Association, said in a statement. “The regulations now form a base level of protection all around the lake, ensuring uniform protections no matter where you are in the watershed.”

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

