Only 100 doses for age 65-plus heading to Warren County

There’s only a small amount of coronavirus vaccine heading to Warren County for people older than 64 this week.
The county learned it will get 100 doses for that effort. Officials will announce soon how that will be distributed.
On Friday, there was some hope of much more. Gov. Andrew Cuomo surprised county health departments Friday afternoon by announcing that he would send them many more coronavirus vaccine doses for those 65 and older, starting next week.
The goal is to increase access for those older than 64 through centralized locations. The state is partnering with county health departments to run the sites and to provide transportation in some instances.
Warren County has a site ready, near the Warren Center nursing home, but officials did not immediately announce that site would open. On Sunday, their reasoning became clear: they don’t need a mass distribution site this week, because they’re not getting a massive amount of vaccine.
However, Cuomo said he still intends to increase the amount going to county health departments in upcoming weeks, as the federal government sends out more vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved Saturday for emergency use, which will lead to more vaccine being shipped out, although the company has manufactured much less vaccine than Pfizer and Moderna.
“The federal government has expanded vaccine supply, but there's still a long way to go until we're able to reach a large portion of the state's population,” Cuomo said in a statement. “In the meantime, it's critical that New Yorkers continue to be cautious and practice the behaviors known to help keep us and our loved ones safe.”
Washington County officials said they would announce more vaccine clinics once they confirm how much vaccine they are receiving this week.
School cases
Abraham Wing School in Glens Falls reported one case, a person who tested positive Sunday after being in the building Friday. Contacts have been notified and the building will remain open.
North Warren Central School District reported one case, a student in the elementary wing who tested positive Friday. However, no other quarantines were needed due to mask usage and social distancing.
Schuylerville Central School District reported one case, a staff member who was last in school on Feb. 12, so no one else needed to be quarantined.
Hudson Falls Central School District will be remote Monday, but not because of coronavirus. The district is grieving the loss of high school student Mia Nassivera, who died this weekend of osteosarcoma. She was diagnosed last summer with bone cancer. Interim Superintendent Jon Hunter called her a “shining star” in his announcement of her death.
“Mia and the Nassivera family have been deeply connected to the Hudson Falls community; this is a heartbreaking loss. In difficult times like these, we wish to support our students, faculty, and staff,” he wrote. “On Monday, March 1st, Grief Rooms will be open for middle and high school students at the high school between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.”
Sunday’s statistics
- Warren County reported three new cases, for a total of 2,687 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and five recoveries, for a total of 2,527 recoveries. There are 94 people currently ill, and only one is hospitalized, an improvement of one since Saturday. The patient is moderately ill, as is one person who is not hospitalized. All three new cases came from community exposures. In particular, several cases have been linked to Beyond the Sea Restaurant in Bolton Landing. County health officials continue to ask employees to be careful at work, especially when taking breaks together.
- Washington County reported Saturday’s numbers: seven new cases, for a total 2,071 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and five recoveries, for a total of 1,940 recoveries. There were 94 people ill, five of whom were hospitalized, which was an increase of one since Friday.
- Washington County also reported Sundays numbers: three new cases, for a total of 2,074 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 25 recoveries, for a total of 1,965 recoveries. There are 76 people currently ill and five are hospitalized, which is the same as on Saturday.
- Saratoga County reported Friday’s statistics: 48 new cases, for a total of 11,844 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 49 recoveries, for a total of 11,454 recoveries. There are 245 people currently ill and 16 are hospitalized, one more than on Thursday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one town of Corinth resident (for a total of seven), nine Moreau residents (for a total of 33), four Northumberland residents (for a total of six), two Schuylerville residents (for a total of eight) and one South Glens Falls resident (for a total of seven).
- Still ill: six town of Corinth residents, nine village of Corinth residents, three Hadley residents, 24 Moreau residents, two Northumberland residents, one town of Saratoga resident, six Schuylerville residents, six South Glens Falls residents, one Victory resident and 31 Wilton residents.
- Deaths since March 2020: two in the town of Corinth, none in the village of Corinth, one in Hadley, 11 in Moreau, none in Northumberland, one in the town of Saratoga, five in Wilton, none in Schuylerville, none in South Glens Falls and none in Victory.
- Saratoga County does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state that 50 people tested positive on Saturday.
- Essex County does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state that five people tested positive on Saturday.
On Saturday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 260 new cases, a positive test rate of 2%, which increased the weekly average to 2%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0.8%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.6%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.7%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.3%, which increased the weekly average to 2.8%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 2.7%, which kept the weekly average at 2.2%.
- Statewide, 7,580 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 2.77%. A total of 5,259 people were hospitalized with coronavirus on Saturday and 90 people died.
