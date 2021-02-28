Only 100 doses for age 65-plus heading to Warren County

There’s only a small amount of coronavirus vaccine heading to Warren County for people older than 64 this week.

The county learned it will get 100 doses for that effort. Officials will announce soon how that will be distributed.

On Friday, there was some hope of much more. Gov. Andrew Cuomo surprised county health departments Friday afternoon by announcing that he would send them many more coronavirus vaccine doses for those 65 and older, starting next week.

The goal is to increase access for those older than 64 through centralized locations. The state is partnering with county health departments to run the sites and to provide transportation in some instances.

Warren County has a site ready, near the Warren Center nursing home, but officials did not immediately announce that site would open. On Sunday, their reasoning became clear: they don’t need a mass distribution site this week, because they’re not getting a massive amount of vaccine.