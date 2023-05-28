Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GLENS FALLS — There is still time to fill out an online survey to provide input into the update of the Long Range Plan for the Adirondack/Glens Falls Transportation Council

The plan, also known as 2045 Ahead, will guide the development of the transportation system for the next 20 years. Anyone who lives, works, or travels through Warren, Washington, or northern Saratoga counties is encouraged to take the survey at https://agftc.org/.

Aaron Frankenfeld, A/GFTC's director, noted the importance of public input to the plan. "This plan is about more than just roads and bridges," Frankenfeld said in a news release. “It includes safety, traffic congestion, bicycle and pedestrian projects, emerging technologies, and public transportation. Regardless of how you get around the region, if you’re moving from place to place, you’re a stakeholder in the transportation system. We want to provide an opportunity for everyone that chooses to do so to share their thoughts and ideas.”

The survey portal will be open until June 5. Paper copies of the survey are also available by calling AGFTC at 518-223-0086 or emailing info@agftc.org.

A/GFTC is a regional association of governments, public agencies, and transportation providers responsible for transportation planning in Warren, Washington, and northern Saratoga counties. The Long Range Plan sets the planning priorities for the agency and affects the way federal tax dollars are spent on all types of transportation projects in the region.

Jack Mance, senior transportation planner at A/GFTC, said there is also an online map and mock budgeting tool in addition to a traditional survey.

“We want to make sure everyone can share their input as easily as possible with the survey and map. The mock budgeting tool is great because it lets you set priorities and see the resulting trade-offs in real time. We’re excited to see what kind of feedback we get with this new platform,” he said in a news release.