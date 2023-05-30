Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The state is reminding New Yorkers to be learn about an be aware of harmful algal blooms.

The Department of Environmental Conservation and state Department of Health said in a news release on Friday that DEC’s New York Harmful Algal Bloom System (NYHABS) is now active and allows the public and trained citizens to send reports of HABs to DEC electronically via a simple, user- and mobile phone-friendly form.

"As summer begins, we encourage New Yorkers to be on the lookout for HABs, which can impact New York’s lakes and waterways and pose a potential public health risk," said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.

Seggos said that working closely with DOH and local partners in communities statewide, the DEC continues to make significant investments to prevent excess nutrients and other contaminants from contributing to potentially toxic blooms.

"We are actively working to help New Yorkers understand how to identify and report HABs, as well as keep themselves, their families, and pets out of harm’s way,” he said.

Acting State Health Commissioner James McDonald said that harmful algal blooms contain toxins that pose health risks to people and animals, so the state wants to encourage New Yorkers to be on the lookout this summer as they spend time in the water.

“The New York Harmful Algal Bloom System (NYHABS) is an easy tool that allows the public to both protect themselves by becoming aware of trouble areas as well as to report blooms in an effort to help protect others,” he said.

Once evaluated by DEC and DOH, reports will be posted to the NYHABS page. The system features an interactive map of current and archived bloom locations to help keep New Yorkers informed.

HABs have been found in Lake George. They are caused by an excessive amount of nutrients such as phosphorus and nitrogen entering the lake, which can turn the water murky green.

They are likely triggered by a combination of factors that also include lots of sunlight, low-water or low-flow conditions, calm water, and warm temperatures. HAB occurrence and reporting typically increases each year throughout the warmest months with the most reports received during August and September.

DEC works with DOH, the State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP), and other state and local partners to monitor hundreds of waterbodies annually and works with DOH and OPRHP to ensure public health protections against HABs.

New York State has many programs and activities to reduce phosphorus and nitrogen from entering the water from surrounding lands, including stormwater permitting programs, a nutrient law that restricts the use of phosphorus lawn fertilizer, and funding for water quality improvement projects that, among other issues, improve water quality impacted by nutrients and HABs.

"To date, New York has awarded more than $371 million in grants designed to reduce the frequency of algal blooms across the state by targeting phosphorus and nitrogen pollution, controllable factors that can contribute to the occurrence of HABs, and more than $14 million to research and development, pilot projects, and advanced monitoring," the release said.

As part of New York State’s recently announced Consolidated Funding Application, the DEC's Division of Water has two grant programs currently available that may support projects to help reduce the occurrence of HABs.

The grants include at least $75 million in funding through the Water Quality Improvement Project program and up to $3 million in funding through the Non-Agricultural Nonpoint Source Planning and MS4 Mapping Grant. They also continue to evaluate HAB mitigation technology and strategies.

When it comes to HABs, DEC encourages New Yorkers to "know it, avoid it, and report it."

HABs vary in appearance from scattered green dots in the water, to long, linear green streaks, pea soup or spilled green paint, to blue-green or white coloration.

People, pets, and livestock should avoid contact with water that is discolored or has algal scums on the surface.

Lastly, reporting the bloom if members of the public suspect a HAB, reports can be made through the NYHABs online reporting form available on DEC's website. Symptoms or health concerns related to HABs should be reported to DOH at harmfulalgae@health.ny.gov.

For more information about HABs, including bloom notifications, which are updated daily through fall, visit DEC's Harmful Algal Blooms web page. The HABs Program Guide, which includes information and links to resources regarding bloom prevention, management, and control, can also be downloaded from the DEC website.